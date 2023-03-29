iPhone users on Google Fi can finally use 5G

If you’re the kind of person brave enough to use Google Fi with an iPhone, your experience is about to get a whole lot better, as Google announced on Wednesday that you can finally use 5G instead of being stuck with LTE (via 9to5Google).

according to google documentsUsing 5G with an iPhone requires iOS 16.4, which was released earlier this week. (Although Fi 5G is supported During the 16.4 beta process.) You must also have an iPhone 12 or later, since older iPhones do not support 5G. Turning it on after you’ve updated your phone is simple, though: Go to Settings > Cellular Data Options > Voice & Data, then select “5G Auto.” Just like that, you’ll have access to the T-Mobile 5G network.

It’s not necessarily surprising that it took Fi’s 5G to reach iPhones this long. While the service has been available on Apple phones since 2018, the experience has always been a bit lacking compared to using a carrier with an Android device. iPhone users had to wait years to get Fi’s built-in VPN and eSIM, and you should Enter the MMS settings manually To make regular text messaging work properly. However, if you have an iPhone and are interested in using Fi as your primary carrier (or as a secondary carrier that you can turn on or off as you wish), adding 5G might make it a better option.

“Hipster-friendly explorer. Award-winning coffee fanatic. Analyst. Problem solver. Troublemaker.”