March 30, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Italy has another leaning tower, and this one could actually fall

Italy has another leaning tower, and this one could actually fall

Frank Tomlinson March 30, 2024 2 min read

Travel

by Alex Mitchell

published
March 29, 2024, 8:45 PM ET

They want work paisa.

There's another leaning tower in Italy, but this time, officials are worried about a dangerous collapse.

The awaiting disaster of the 12th century is the Torre Garicinda Tower, a 148-foot-tall tower at a four-degree bend – for now – in the heart of Bologna.

Officials warn that the Torre Garicenda drug in Italy is being registered at a dangerous rate. De Agostini via Getty Images

The long-standing and beloved local icon was deemed at “high risk” of collapse just last year. CNN reported.

The leaning turret, now off-limits to spectators, stands next to a larger, 319-foot-tall structure called the Asinelli Tower — together they are known as the Twin Towers.

Earlier this week, City officials The company has enlisted the scaffolding, towers and other equipment used on the Leaning Tower of Pisa to try to keep Torre Garicinda in the air, in a $20 million initiative.

It will take half a year to adjust the equipment for optimal use.

“This will make it possible to secure the tower,” Bologna Mayor Matteo Libor said at a press conference.

Work is underway to keep Torre Garisenda safe in the air. AFP via Getty Images
The project is expected to take years. AFP via Getty Images

A short description of the plan is to run supports through the middle section of the tower that connect to two pulley systems set into the ground.

Construction work will come next.

The mayor added: “In 2025 and 2026, there will be more consolidation and restoration works, which still need to be planned.”

When the towers were built in the Middle Ages, they served a military purpose to signal and defend the city as well as show off prestige, according to the city's tourism board.

See also  Northern Kosovo Serbs quit state jobs in protest of license plate

Load more…




https://nypost.com/2024/03/29/lifestyle/italys-got-another-leaning-tower-and-this-one-could-actually-fall/?utm_source=url_sitebuttons&utm_medium=site%20buttons&utm_campaign=site%20buttons

Copy the share URL

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

At least 45 people were killed and one survived after a bus accident in South Africa Transport News

March 29, 2024 Frank Tomlinson
2 min read

Russian authorities claim that a Russian network that “pays off European politicians” has been dismantled

March 29, 2024 Frank Tomlinson
3 min read

Fox News star attacks her colleague for invoking her Jewish heritage: “Don't do that!”

March 29, 2024 Frank Tomlinson

You may have missed

2 min read

Didi: The buyer of the mysterious Revolution Network has been revealed

March 30, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
7 min read

Cryovolcanic 'Devilish Comet' now visible from Earth • Earth.com

March 30, 2024 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Brutal end to Phillies opening day – NBC Sports Philadelphia

March 30, 2024 Joy Love
1 min read

The PlayStation 5 Pro's exclusive View Mode will combine 4K 60fps upscaling and ray tracing; 28% faster RAM, 45% faster GPU

March 30, 2024 Len Houle