There's another leaning tower in Italy, but this time, officials are worried about a dangerous collapse.

The awaiting disaster of the 12th century is the Torre Garicinda Tower, a 148-foot-tall tower at a four-degree bend – for now – in the heart of Bologna.

Officials warn that the Torre Garicenda drug in Italy is being registered at a dangerous rate. De Agostini via Getty Images

The long-standing and beloved local icon was deemed at “high risk” of collapse just last year. CNN reported.

The leaning turret, now off-limits to spectators, stands next to a larger, 319-foot-tall structure called the Asinelli Tower — together they are known as the Twin Towers.

Earlier this week, City officials The company has enlisted the scaffolding, towers and other equipment used on the Leaning Tower of Pisa to try to keep Torre Garicinda in the air, in a $20 million initiative.

It will take half a year to adjust the equipment for optimal use.

“This will make it possible to secure the tower,” Bologna Mayor Matteo Libor said at a press conference.

Work is underway to keep Torre Garisenda safe in the air. AFP via Getty Images

The project is expected to take years. AFP via Getty Images

A short description of the plan is to run supports through the middle section of the tower that connect to two pulley systems set into the ground.

Construction work will come next.

The mayor added: “In 2025 and 2026, there will be more consolidation and restoration works, which still need to be planned.”

When the towers were built in the Middle Ages, they served a military purpose to signal and defend the city as well as show off prestige, according to the city's tourism board.

