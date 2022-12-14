Latest news about Russia and the war in Ukraine

Ukraine’s capital Kyiv woke up to the sound of explosions and air raid sirens on Wednesday, according to reports from local officials who said the city had been attacked by Iranian-made Shahed drones.

Oleksiy Kuleba, head of the Kyiv regional military administration, warned residents that the air alert was still in place and that civilians should take cover. “The air warning continues, and the danger remains. Stay in the shelters,” he said.

It is not known what structures the drone attacks were targeting, but Kuleba said that “Russia continues its energy terror in the country.”