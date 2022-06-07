June 7, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Latest news about Russia and the war in Ukraine

Latest news about Russia and the war in Ukraine

Frank Tomlinson June 7, 2022 3 min read

Zelensky mourns the “dead cities” of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visits an area affected by Russian military strikes, as Russia’s offensive on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv, Ukraine on May 29, 2022.

Ukrainian Presidential Press Service | Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has denounced what he called the “dead cities” of Ukraine, which were once centers of life almost completely destroyed by Russian bombing.

He was referring to Severodonetsk and Lychansk, two important strongholds in the east of the country that were almost completely captured by Russian forces and key components of Moscow’s goals of controlling the entire Ukrainian Donbass region.

Heavy fighting continues in both cities, with most civilian areas and infrastructure completely destroyed.

Zelensky visited Lysychansk on Sunday, in a surprising and risky move that put him on the front lines of the fight.

– Natasha Turak

The British Ministry of Defense said that Ukrainian forces have retaken parts of Severodonetsk

Ukrainian forces have managed to recapture some parts of the besieged city of Severodonetsk in eastern Donbass, with Russia seizing large territory in recent weeks.

Ukrainian service personnel carry shells for use by M777 howitzers near the front line, in Donetsk region, Ukraine on June 6, 2022.

stringer | Reuters

The city is seen as the last Ukrainian stronghold in the Luhansk region and was the scene of brutal street fighting and heavy Ukrainian casualties.

In its latest daily intelligence update on Twitter, the British Ministry of Defense said: “Over the weekend, Ukrainian forces recaptured parts of Severodonetsk although Russian forces likely continue to occupy the eastern regions.” “Russia’s broader plan is likely to continue to isolate the Severodonetsk region from both the north and the south.”

See also  A Russian was sentenced to life in prison in the first war crimes trial in Ukraine

“Russia made gains on the southern Bubasna axis during May, but its progress in the region stalled over the past week,” the ministry wrote, adding that Russia is likely preparing to take a new step in the north of the region.

“Russia will almost certainly need to achieve a breakthrough in at least one of these axes to translate tactical gains into operational success and advance toward its political goal of controlling all of the Donetsk Oblast,” the ministry added.

Ukrainian officials have said that Russia controls more than 90% of the eastern Luhansk region.

– Natasha Turak

Blinkin says Russia “exports starvation and suffering” out of Ukraine

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said Russia’s blockade of Ukraine’s major ports, which halted critical grain exports, has hurt people around the world.

“The Kremlin has to realize that it is exporting starvation and suffering a lot beyond Ukraine’s borders,” he said during a roundtable on food insecurity with business leaders and Agriculture Minister Tom Vilsack.

Blinken noted that African countries are “in a great deal of pain”.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sought to find a corridor for the export of grain held in Ukrainian ports. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres held talks to try to liberalize grain supplies.

Jacob Bramock

Read CNBC’s previous live coverage here:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Fighting rages in fierce battle for eastern Ukraine

June 7, 2022 Frank Tomlinson
3 min read

Ryanair forces South Africans to prove citizenship through an Afrikaans test

June 6, 2022 Frank Tomlinson
4 min read

Boris Johnson faces confidence vote after ‘Partygate’

June 6, 2022 Frank Tomlinson

You may have missed

5 min read

First reactions mixed in ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’

June 7, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

Astrophysicists have created a ‘time machine’ simulation to observe the life cycle of the ancestors of galactic cities

June 7, 2022 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Ryan Fitzpatrick Tells The Story Behind His Shirtless Picture At The Bills Playoff | Buffalo Bills News | NFL

June 7, 2022 Joy Love
4 min read

USB-C will be mandatory for phones sold in the EU by fall 2024

June 7, 2022 Len Houle