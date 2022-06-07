Latest news about Russia and the war in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visits an area affected by Russian military strikes, as Russia’s offensive on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv, Ukraine on May 29, 2022.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has denounced what he called the “dead cities” of Ukraine, which were once centers of life almost completely destroyed by Russian bombing.

He was referring to Severodonetsk and Lychansk, two important strongholds in the east of the country that were almost completely captured by Russian forces and key components of Moscow’s goals of controlling the entire Ukrainian Donbass region.

Heavy fighting continues in both cities, with most civilian areas and infrastructure completely destroyed.

Zelensky visited Lysychansk on Sunday, in a surprising and risky move that put him on the front lines of the fight.

