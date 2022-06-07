Latest news about Russia and the war in Ukraine

Zelensky mourns the “dead cities” of Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visits an area affected by Russian military strikes, as Russia’s offensive on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv, Ukraine on May 29, 2022.
Ukrainian Presidential Press Service | Reuters
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has denounced what he called the “dead cities” of Ukraine, which were once centers of life almost completely destroyed by Russian bombing.
He was referring to Severodonetsk and Lychansk, two important strongholds in the east of the country that were almost completely captured by Russian forces and key components of Moscow’s goals of controlling the entire Ukrainian Donbass region.
Heavy fighting continues in both cities, with most civilian areas and infrastructure completely destroyed.
Zelensky visited Lysychansk on Sunday, in a surprising and risky move that put him on the front lines of the fight.
The British Ministry of Defense said that Ukrainian forces have retaken parts of Severodonetsk
Ukrainian forces have managed to recapture some parts of the besieged city of Severodonetsk in eastern Donbass, with Russia seizing large territory in recent weeks.
Ukrainian service personnel carry shells for use by M777 howitzers near the front line, in Donetsk region, Ukraine on June 6, 2022.
stringer | Reuters
The city is seen as the last Ukrainian stronghold in the Luhansk region and was the scene of brutal street fighting and heavy Ukrainian casualties.
In its latest daily intelligence update on Twitter, the British Ministry of Defense said: “Over the weekend, Ukrainian forces recaptured parts of Severodonetsk although Russian forces likely continue to occupy the eastern regions.” “Russia’s broader plan is likely to continue to isolate the Severodonetsk region from both the north and the south.”
“Russia made gains on the southern Bubasna axis during May, but its progress in the region stalled over the past week,” the ministry wrote, adding that Russia is likely preparing to take a new step in the north of the region.
“Russia will almost certainly need to achieve a breakthrough in at least one of these axes to translate tactical gains into operational success and advance toward its political goal of controlling all of the Donetsk Oblast,” the ministry added.
Ukrainian officials have said that Russia controls more than 90% of the eastern Luhansk region.
Blinkin says Russia “exports starvation and suffering” out of Ukraine
US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said Russia’s blockade of Ukraine’s major ports, which halted critical grain exports, has hurt people around the world.
“The Kremlin has to realize that it is exporting starvation and suffering a lot beyond Ukraine’s borders,” he said during a roundtable on food insecurity with business leaders and Agriculture Minister Tom Vilsack.
Blinken noted that African countries are “in a great deal of pain”.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sought to find a corridor for the export of grain held in Ukrainian ports. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres held talks to try to liberalize grain supplies.
