Luka Doncic’s press conference was interrupted by strange sounds: video

OKLAHOMA CITY — Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic sat in his postgame news conference late Thursday night after beating the Oklahoma City Thunder 119-110.

As Doncic walked up to the microphone and started talking about the Mavs’ big win, a strange background noise began to strangely interrupt the action. It sounds like a sound coming from someone’s laptop in the media room.

However, the sound was loud enough for Doncic and everyone in the room to hear it, and the stage microphones picked it up as well.

What did he hear in the aforementioned voice? Well, this is a family site, and we haven’t agreed with our bosses on the best way to describe it yet.

Fortunately, Doncic’s hilarious reaction tells the story.

“I hope it’s not direct,” Doncic told the room of laughing reporters.

Here’s the full clip from the postgame:

Doncic weathered the tough moment as the Mavs cruised through Game 2 to return to the Western Conference semifinals.

Dallas jumped to the lead early and defeated the first-seeded Thunder, while Doncic lost 29 points due to an injury to his right knee.

PJ Washington matched Doncic's tally of 29 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Mavs guard Kyrie Irving scored just nine goals but had 11 assists, while Tim Hardaway contributed 17 points off the bench.

The Mavs and Thunder return for Game 3 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Saturday at 2:30pm on WFAA.

Watch the full Mavericks press conference from Thursday night: