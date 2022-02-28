MLB Shutdown: Live updates as the league is said to be taking a ‘threatening tone’ before its own deadline

The shutdown imposed by the owner of Major League Baseball is about to risk the regular season. Monday marks the league’s self-imposed deadline when a new collective bargaining agreement must be reached before regular season matches are called off. This will be the first time since 1995 that regular season competitions have been affected by a shutdown. (The 2020 season has been changed due to the pandemic.)

During Monday’s meeting, the MLB informed the MLBPA that it was willing to miss matches for a month and took a more threatening tone, Evan Drelish reports from The Athletic. Earlier this month, commissioner Rob Manfred said missing matches would be a “disastrous outcome” for the sport, words that have remained empty in the weeks since.

CBS Sports has provided a closing schedule here, but the short version is that the owners set the locks on when the previous CBA expired. They were not obligated to do so, but it was described as a defensive maneuver. Then the league waited more than six weeks to make its first proposal. The two sides have since conducted a number of personal negotiations, with some major sticking points including a competitive credit tax; revenue sharing a breakdown of players eligible for Super Two mode in judging; The minimum periodic salary. The following is a summary of where things stand in the way of Monday’s negotiations.

The two sides began their negotiations Monday at 10 a.m. ET on Monday in Jupiter, Florida. CBS Sports will provide live updates throughout the day. You can find those below.