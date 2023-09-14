September 14, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

New York Times Crossword September 14 2023 Answers

New York Times Crossword September 14 2023 Answers

Len Houle September 14, 2023 2 min read

12 d. IIII, rather than IV, represents the number four on some clocks and sundials for several reasons. In ancient Rome, it was considered bad form to use a number that was an abbreviation of the name of the god Jupiter, which was written IVPPITER. Later, use continued for aesthetic reasons: watchmakers believed that the IIII (instead of IV) made the face look more symmetrical with the figure eight (VIII) on the other side.

46 D. This is “Dr. from Compton, California.” He is Dr. Dre. He was a member of the hip-hop group NWA, which released the album “Straight Outta Compton” 35 years ago, in August 1988.

47 D. A “Snap with Stick” is a selfie (Snap is a British synonym for a photo) taken using a SELFIE stick.

54 D. “Street parking” doesn’t just mean hanging out on the corner. This clue refers to the CRED of a person on the street, or people’s perception of that person.

So happy to make my debut!

If you look closely, you’ll see that you can draw a giant X through the five squares that contain an I have built a Tons Of the repetitions of this puzzle. I think this is the only arrangement that would allow for any kind of high-quality packaging, and I feel lucky that it worked.

There were some clues I wrote down that I wished I’d cut, like 17-Across, which I referred to as “A place to build a kite?” I also tried to combine all the attribute entries into the 59-Across detector: “The common directive in 17-Across that includes 10- and 38-Down, and a hint for five squares in this puzzle.” I’m not sure why it’s so short; Maybe it was just too many words. The guide on 14-Across is great – I wish I had written it.

Shout out to my best friend, Anand, and his wife, Mia, who are both mathematics professors at Oklahoma State University. I hope they and all other math nerds (including me) get a kick out of this!

Puzzle Editor Christina Iverson will send a weekly Friday crossword with accessible clues straight to your inbox if you sign up for the Easy Mode newsletter. This extra bit of goodness is for those who want to try the Friday puzzles but have heard all about how hard these puzzles are.

See also  What Bard said when Google VC AI asked about the value of diversity of work

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

6 min read

Could a camper based on the 1939 GM Futurliner be the future of fun-looking RVs?

September 13, 2023 Len Houle
2 min read

RAM increase for iPhone 15 confirmed: Pro models get 8GB

September 13, 2023 Len Houle
6 min read

iPhone 15, new Apple Watch, and new AirPods

September 12, 2023 Len Houle

You may have missed

3 min read

“Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” concludes third round of reshoots

September 14, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

A wild new technique can finally measure the elusive neutrino: ScienceAlert

September 14, 2023 Cheryl Riley
8 min read

The Braves clinch the 2023 NL East title

September 14, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

New York Times Crossword September 14 2023 Answers

September 14, 2023 Len Houle