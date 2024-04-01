Pixel 9, Vivo

March 31, 2024

Another week, let's recap. The Galaxy A55 battery life test has been conducted, confirming that the phone achieves a significant improvement in battery life over its hugely popular predecessor.

We've seen new renders of the Google Pixel 9, the smallest in Google's upcoming lineup. The 9 will offer a 6.03-inch display (presumably 120Hz OLED) compared to the 6.1-inch Pixel 9 Pro and 6.5-inch Pixel 9 Pro XL. The other major difference with the vanilla Pixel 9 is its dual camera setup compared to the three cameras found on both the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Vivo unveiled the X Fold3 and X Fold3 Pro phones. The Vivo It has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with 12GB or 16GB of RAM and a 5,500 mAh battery. The X Fold3 Pro steps up those hardware to a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and a 5,700 mAh battery. There are also different camera settings. The Pro has a 50-megapixel main camera with a 1/1.3-inch sensor, a 3 x 64-megapixel zoom, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera with autofocus. It also features a V3 imaging chip. The vivo X Pro3 lacks the V3 chip, and has a smaller 50-megapixel main sensor. Camera, only 2x zoom camera, but the same ultra wide angle.

Pricing for the Vivo The price of the vivo The phones are already on the Vivo store in China and will start shipping by the end of the month.

The Galaxy A55 features a significant improvement in battery life.



It looks like Google may offer three Pixel 9 phones.



We heard a few weeks ago that the F6 would be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, and this has now been confirmed through HyperOS source code. See also Sony, Tencent and NetEase continue to search for deals to expand new markets and formats



There are two models this time. They both use the same displays, but the Pro has a better chipset, cameras, and battery.



The original Tab S6 Lite is from 2020, and there was a 2022 model, and this is the third iteration. It comes with Wi-Fi and LTE flavors and has an LCD display with S Pen support.



WhatsApp will finally allow you to send high-resolution media and automatically select it for each file. The setting is currently in beta but will make its way in a future release.

The Samsung Galaxy M55 is official. It is built on a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus display with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It features a brightness of up to 1,000 nits, an under-display fingerprint scanner, and a 50-megapixel front camera housed inside a punch-hole cutout. The back houses a 50MP main camera with OIS along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro camera. The Galaxy M55 is equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage that is expandable via a microSD card slot. The phone runs on the One UI 6.1 interface based on Android 14 with a guarantee of 4 Android system updates and 5 years of security patches. The 5,000mAh battery supports Samsung's 45W Super Fast Charging 2.0 technology which Samsung claims will give you a 70% charge in 30 minutes.

The Galaxy M55 in Dark Blue and Light Green is listed for R$2,999 ($600) with 256GB of storage. The device is already available for pre-order in Brazil and is expected to reach more countries soon.

See also God of War Ragnarok's launch was bigger than Call of Duty, Elden Ring, and Pokémon| UK charts The feature is still in beta but should reach the stable version soon.



The company has created a special website just to impress you.



Galaxy M55 is now available for pre-order in Brazil.



The phone is just one of many devices that will be announced on Friday.

