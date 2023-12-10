Sega plans to revive “more” old franchises

Arguably one of the biggest highlights of this year’s Game Awards was Sega’s announcement that it would be reimagining five classic IPs including Jet Set Radio, Crazy taxiGolden Axe, Shinobi and Streets of Rage.

In case you missed it, there’s clearly “more” to come according to the official trailer. In the PR for this announcement, it was also noted that “upcoming projects, covering a range of genres, are currently in various stages of development” with plans to release them “over the next several years”.

Here’s what Shuji Utsumi, Sega’s co-chief operating officer and CEO of Sega of America, had to say about the announcement:

Shuji Utsumi: “We are digging into our heritage and reimagining several franchises to bring these games to more audiences around the world. Today’s announcement is just the beginning of our initiative. First and foremost, our ambition will be to create great games with memorable characters and worlds. We hope fans of all ages will look forward to We look forward to our future as we launch these projects in the coming years.

Sega notes how it will “share more details about the already announced games, including ‘official game titles’ for each game, along with release dates and platforms in the future.” One more series This could go back beyond the first five series announced Virtua fighteras highlighted in a story he wrote Extension of time.

What Sega revival are you most excited about and what other legacy IP from this company would you like to see make a return? Vote in the poll and leave a comment below.