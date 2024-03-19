Source – Jets sign Chargers WR Mike Williams to a one-year deal

Providing quarterback Aaron Rodgers with a new pass rusher, the New York Jets agreed to terms Tuesday with former Los Angeles Chargers receiver Mike Williams, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

According to sources, Williams, 29, will sign a one-year contract with a maximum value of $15 million.

The Jets went into free agency looking to upgrade to the position opposite Garrett Wilson, a 1,000-yard receiver in each of his first two seasons. Since 2018, Williams leads the NFL with 15.8 yards per reception among players with at least 200 points, but he arrives with some durability questions.

player YPR Mike Williams 15.9 A.G. Brown 15.7 Mike Evans 15.2 – ESPN statistics and information

Williams tore his ACL in Week 3 of last season, causing him to miss the rest of the year. In 2022, he missed four games, in addition to the Chargers' loss in the playoffs. But from 2018 to 2021, he missed only three matches. The Jets have some risks, but they feel Williams' size (6-foot-4) and ability to stretch the court will add a different dimension to the offense.

The Chargers cut Williams after seven seasons because his cap fee was an inflated $32.5 million. He was scheduled to earn a non-guaranteed base salary of $17 million in the final year of a three-year, $60 million deal.

Williams, who was drafted seventh overall in 2017, was scheduled to make free agent visits to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers. The Chargers also showed interest in bringing him back.

Editor's Picks 2 related

2021 was his best year, when he posted career highs in receptions (76) and receiving yards (1,146). He also scored nine touchdowns by clicking with quarterback Justin Herbert after an up-and-down first year together in 2020.

In Williams, the Jets see someone who can be a factor in the red zone and win contested balls. In 2022, he posted a 57% catch rate on contested passes, 11th best among wide receivers, according to Pro Football Focus.

Rodgers, who is also coming off a major injury, now has a receiving corps that includes Wilson and Williams on the outside, with Xavier Gibson in the slot. Wilson and Williams are versatile players who can also play on the field.

Allen Lazard has an unconfirmed role. After signing a four-year, $44 million contract, he managed just 23 goals and was benched during a disappointing first season in New York. Lazard, who played with Rodgers in Green Bay, will likely return because his $10 million salary is fully guaranteed.

Williams has never made the Pro Bowl. In seven seasons, he had 309 catches for 4,806 yards and 31 touchdowns.