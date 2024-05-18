Suspect arrested in New York City attack on actor Steve Buscemi. Here’s what we know.

New York – More than a week after the actor Steve Buscemi got punched In an apparent random attack in New York City, police arrested a suspect on Friday in connection with the case.

Police sources told CBS New York that 50-year-old Clifton Williams, who police had been searching for since at least Monday, entered the 10th Precinct in Chelsea to make a report of stolen property Friday afternoon. When the officers took his ID, they recognized him and arrested him.

Clifton Williams has been arrested in two attacks, including the attack on Steve Buscemi

Williams faces two counts of assault. One is a misdemeanor, however Attack on Buscemi It was upgraded to a felony because he is 66 years old, making him a senior citizen in the eyes of the law.

Police say that at approximately 11:30 a.m. on May 8, Williams randomly struck a 22-year-old man on Third Avenue near 16th Street.

Less than 10 minutes later, Williams allegedly punched Buscemi as he walked on Third Avenue near 27th Street.

Exclusive video obtained by CBS New York It showed the actor, known for his roles in “Boardwalk Empire” and “Fargo,” walking south on Third Avenue and looking to greet someone before crossing the street. Williams punched Buscemi moments later, police said.

Additional video showed Williams talking to himself as he walked north on Third Avenue, moments before the unprovoked attack.

Buscemi, a native of Brooklyn and Former FDNY firefighterHe was taken to Bellevue Hospital due to bruising, swelling and bleeding in his left eye. He was released, but refused to be interviewed on camera days later.

NYPD investigating more assaults in 2024

Criminal assaults in New York City were… An increase of 15% since the beginning of the yearMisdemeanor assault crimes increased by about 7%.

“We’re seeing an uptick, which of course is scary for all of us, but that doesn’t mean this trend is going to continue,” Rich Esposito, former NYPD commissioner, told CBS New York.

In March, it was actor Michael Stuhlbarg, Buscemi’s co-star in “Boardwalk Empire.” Attack randomly While running on the Upper East Side.

The actor was Rick Moranis Attack randomly On the Upper West Side in 2020

