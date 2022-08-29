August 29, 2022

The Dow closed 100 points lower as selling continued, Treasury yields rising

Cheryl Riley August 29, 2022 2 min read

Stocks fell on Monday as traders struggled to regain their balance from last week’s heavy selling amid growing concerns about rising interest rates and tightening US monetary policy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 184.41 points, or 0.57%, to 32.098.99 points. The S&P 500 fell 0.67% to 4030.61, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.02% to 12017.67.

During Monday’s session, the Dow Jones briefly turned positive after dropping more than 300 points earlier in the day.

Technique The S&P 500 segment was the worst performer as rates rose, while energy and utilities outperformed. 3M and Salesforce were the biggest losers in Dow Industrials’ 30 stocks. These losses were mitigated by approximately 1% of advances at Walmart and Chevron.

Monday’s stock movements also coincided with The yield on 2-year Treasury bonds hit a 15-year high As interest rate hike fears persist

Wall Street suffered from a Sharp selling on FridayWhen Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s short, blunt remarks appeared in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, hopes of the central bank to change its aggressive course to raise interest rates in the coming months were dashed.

The Dow was down 1,008 points, or just over 3%, its worst day since May. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are down 3.4% and 3.9%, respectively, their worst day since June. The decline erased August gains for all three averages.

“While the violent and relentless selling from Friday is easing, there is not a lot of real buying demand – even the bulls want to get through some of the big events of the week (including the PMIs in China and the CPI in the region). euro on Wednesday and US jobs report on Friday) before falling back on the long side,” wrote Adam Crisavoli of Vital Knowledge. “Attendance/volume conditions in late summer make the environment more insidious than usual, while the terrible September seasons are just an additional factor that keeps people on edge.”

See also  Bitcoin is set to post record streak of losses as the collapse of 'stablecoin' crushes the cryptocurrency

Investors are looking forward to more Fed speeches this week ahead of the August Nonfarm Payrolls report on Friday.

Correction: Lyle Brainard was scheduled to speak on Monday. An earlier version got it wrong today.

