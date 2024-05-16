May 16, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

The iPhone 16 Pro Max looks much larger next to the iPhone 15 Pro Max

The iPhone 16 Pro Max looks much larger next to the iPhone 15 Pro Max

Len Houle May 16, 2024 2 min read

The iPhone 16 Pro Max coming this year is expected to get an increase in overall size from 6.7 inches to 6.9 inches, and the new image gives us a good idea of ​​how the current iPhone 15 Pro Max compares to what could be Apple’s largest ever iPhone.


picture above, Published on X by ZONEofTECH, shows a mockup representing the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max alongside the actual iPhone 15 Pro Max. The mock units are designed to replace real hardware for demonstration or testing purposes, and thus seek to match the dimensions and design changes of yet-to-be-released iPhones.

With Apple’s larger premium model being rumored to be about 0.2 inches larger, the difference is visually noticeable, but whether it will matter much to users in actual use is another question.

The smaller ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ is expected to increase in size from 6.1 to 6.3 inches, and with both iPhone 16 Pro models expected to be larger, they are also expected to be taller and wider than the iPhone 15 Pro models. While the thickness will remain the same, the weight will likely increase slightly due to the larger size.

Note that Apple is also rumored to be using Border Reduction Structure (BRS) technology for the iPhone 16 Pro models, which is expected to result in slimmer bezel sizes, thus allowing for more display area within the confines of those dimensions.

Additionally, the iPhone 16 Pro display can be up to 20% brighter for typical SDR content, featuring up to 1,200 nits of typical SDR brightness. Combined, these changes can add up to a dramatically improved screen viewing experience.

See also  The PlayStation Partner Awards 2022 in Japan and Asia are set for December 2

Meanwhile, the ‌iPhone 16‌ and iPhone 16‌ Plus are expected to remain 6.1 and 6.7 inches in size like their predecessors. If Apple sticks to its usual annual iPhone launch timing, the iPhone 16 lineup will be released sometime around mid-September.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Canon R1 will have a 30-megapixel sensor, 120fps continuous shooting, 1/1,250 flash sync, and ‘improved dynamic range’

May 16, 2024 Len Houle
2 min read

Samsung mocks Apple’s iPad Pro announcement; “Creativity cannot be crushed.”

May 16, 2024 Len Houle
2 min read

Virtual Boy: The strange rise and rapid fall of Nintendo’s mysterious red console

May 15, 2024 Len Houle

You may have missed

2 min read

Adam Sandler returns as Happy Gilmore in a new movie

May 16, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

“Unprecedented” – carbon dioxide rising at a rate ten times faster than at any time in recorded history

May 16, 2024 Cheryl Riley
6 min read

Green Bay Packers 2024 schedule: Home opener and Thanksgiving

May 16, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

The iPhone 16 Pro Max looks much larger next to the iPhone 15 Pro Max

May 16, 2024 Len Houle