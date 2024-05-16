The iPhone 16 Pro Max looks much larger next to the iPhone 15 Pro Max

The iPhone 16 Pro Max coming this year is expected to get an increase in overall size from 6.7 inches to 6.9 inches, and the new image gives us a good idea of ​​how the current iPhone 15 Pro Max compares to what could be Apple’s largest ever iPhone.



picture above, Published on X by ZONEofTECH, shows a mockup representing the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max alongside the actual iPhone 15 Pro Max. The mock units are designed to replace real hardware for demonstration or testing purposes, and thus seek to match the dimensions and design changes of yet-to-be-released iPhones.

With Apple’s larger premium model being rumored to be about 0.2 inches larger, the difference is visually noticeable, but whether it will matter much to users in actual use is another question.

The smaller ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ is expected to increase in size from 6.1 to 6.3 inches, and with both iPhone 16 Pro models expected to be larger, they are also expected to be taller and wider than the iPhone 15 Pro models. While the thickness will remain the same, the weight will likely increase slightly due to the larger size.

Note that Apple is also rumored to be using Border Reduction Structure (BRS) technology for the iPhone 16 Pro models, which is expected to result in slimmer bezel sizes, thus allowing for more display area within the confines of those dimensions.

Additionally, the iPhone 16 Pro display can be up to 20% brighter for typical SDR content, featuring up to 1,200 nits of typical SDR brightness. Combined, these changes can add up to a dramatically improved screen viewing experience.

Meanwhile, the ‌iPhone 16‌ and iPhone 16‌ Plus are expected to remain 6.1 and 6.7 inches in size like their predecessors. If Apple sticks to its usual annual iPhone launch timing, the iPhone 16 lineup will be released sometime around mid-September.