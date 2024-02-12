The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in a thrilling overtime game

The Kansas City Chiefs became the first back-to-back Super Bowl champion in two decades after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime in Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

In a back-and-forth game, the two teams were tied at 19 at the end of regulation. Jake Moody kicked a 27-yard field goal in overtime to give the Niners a 22-19 lead. But Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes drove the Chiefs down the field and, with 13 seconds remaining in overtime, connected with Mecole Hardman on a one-yard touchdown pass to give the Chiefs their third Super Bowl title in the past five seasons, setting It led to the establishment of a football dynasty.

This marked the second Super Bowl ever to go to overtime, the last being Super Bowl LI in 2017, when Tom Brady and the New England Patriots came back from a 28-3 deficit to defeat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates with wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. (12) after throwing the game-winning layup during overtime of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. David J. Philip/AP



The Niners struck first in the game, taking a 3-0 lead early in the second quarter on a 55-yard field goal from kicker Jake Moody, setting what was briefly the record for the longest field goal in Super Bowl history.

They increased their lead to 10-0 thanks to a layup with under five minutes to play in the second quarter. Niners' quarterback Brock Purdy passed the ball back to wide receiver Jauan Jennings, who then threw it across the field to Christian McCaffrey, who scampered 21 yards for the score.

Jennings became the first wide receiver to throw a touchdown pass in a Super Bowl since Antwaan Randle El did so in Super Bowl XL in 2006 for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who defeated the Seattle Seahawks.

The Chiefs finally got on the board thanks to a 28-yard Harrison Butker field goal before halftime.

Turnovers were the story of the game, with both sides committing massive errors. The running back struggles to hold on to the football.

McCaffrey fumbled on the opening drive of the game. Then, with the Chiefs still without points and setting up a promising first-and-goal from the Niners' nine-yard line early in the second quarter, running back Isaiah Pacheco was sacked as well, and the Niners rallied.

The Niners' defense repeatedly flummoxed Mahomes. He came out after halftime and immediately threw an interception to rookie safety Ji'Ayir Brown, marking Mahomes' first pick in his last 218 postseason pass attempts, and ending the third-longest such streak in NFL history.

Midway through the third quarter, Butker broke Moody's record, nailing his 57-yard field goal to cut the Niners' lead to 10-6.

With less than three minutes left in the third quarter, Niners running back Ray McCloud fumbled a punt, the Chiefs recovered, and on the next play, Mahomes connected with Marquez Valdes-Scantling on a 16-yard touchdown pass to set up a score. The Chiefs led 13-10.

The Niners answered early in the fourth, with Purdy connecting with Jennings on a six-yard run. But Moody missed the extra point to leave the Niners with a narrow 16-13 lead.

Butker's 24-yard field goal with less than six minutes left tied the score at 16.

However, Moody redeemed himself for his earlier miss, kicking a 53-yard field goal with under two minutes to play to give the Niners a 19-16 lead.

But as he had done so many times before, Mahomes drove the Chiefs down the field, making a 29-yard field goal with three seconds left to send the game into overtime.

Super Bowl XVIII It marked a rematch of Super Bowl LIV in 2020, when the Chiefs and Mahomes defeated the Niners 31-20 to give Kansas City its first Super Bowl championship in a half-century. The two head coaches who patrolled the sidelines four years ago were at the helm again Sunday. In the win, Chiefs coach Andy Reid now has a perfect 4-0 record against Niners coach Kyle Shanahan.

The Chiefs also extended the 49ers' Super Bowl drought to 30 years.

Super Bowl XVIII It was broadcast on CBS And Nickelodeon It aired on Paramount+ From Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Our colleagues in CBS Sports Tonight's match is also covered.

We write all evening about what we see online and the biggest moments from the game.