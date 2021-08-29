The Pentagon provides identification of slain soldiers

The Pentagon on Saturday released the identities of 13 U.S. soldiers killed in the attack. Thursday, near Kabul Airport The worst attack on US troops in Afghanistan since 2011.

Most of them were in their twenties and were born during the September 11 attacks and the start of the war in Afghanistan. 11 of them were from the Marine Corps, one from the Navy, one from the Army.

Lance Corporal (Lance Corporals) Riley McCullum, Jared Smiths, David Espinosa, Dylan R. Marola and Kareem Nikoi are 20 years old.

Corporal Hunter Lopez, Humberto Sanchez and Max Soviak are 22 years old.

Sergeant Nicole Keane, Corporal Deacon William-Tyler Page and Sergeant Ryan Nass, 23 years old.

Sergeant Johanni Rosario is 25 years old.

Sergeant Taylor Hoover is 31 years old.

In a video posted Thursday on Facebook, The Marine Lieutenant Colonel Stuart Scheller It called on military leaders to acknowledge that the withdrawal from Afghanistan was a failure that led to the deaths of these young soldiers. In the process, he was relieved of his duties.

The Pentagon said Saturday that the U.S. military has begun withdrawing from Kabul airport.