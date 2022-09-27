The pirates had a meeting over Aaron Rodgers’ Jumpbotron claim

Aaron Rodgers’ admission on live TV prompted a closed-door meeting with the team that beat him over the weekend.

After the Packers’ 14-12 victory over the Buccaneers on Sunday, with Tampa Bay failing to convert two points in the final seconds of the game, Rodgers told Fox representative Tom Rinaldi that Raymond James Jumbotron Stadium Show something “maybe it shouldn’t”. When asked for comment on Monday, Bucs coach, Todd Bowles, said he would “meet this afternoon” in an effort to determine exactly what happened.

When pressed into the information packets can get from the big screen, the Bulls don’t seem to have any answers.

“I don’t know. I should see him and talk to people first,” said Bowles.

View of Raymond James Jumptron Stadium on Sunday Getty Images

Rodgers didn’t reveal exactly what he saw on the Jumbotron that gave the Packers an edge, but he was seen discussing something with Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur as the Bucs lined up in a two-point attempt. Tampa Bay ended up delaying the game, and the Packers defended the call to play that followed perfectly, with Tom Brady’s pass to Russell Gage falling harmlessly on the lawn.

The loss dropped the Bucs to 2-1 on the season, while the Packers victory also put them at the same record.

As of Tuesday morning, it’s unclear if the Bucs have any discoveries to share during their meeting.