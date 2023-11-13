What it is, what to watch for

Stargazers can enjoy the peak of the Leonid meteor shower just around the corner.

When is the Leonid meteor shower?

the Leonid meteor shower It will peak from November 17 to 18 with about 15 meteors per hour, according to the American “space” website. Planetary Society. Leonids have been active since November 3 and will remain active until December 2. The shower will be best visible in the early morning hours of November 17-18.

What is the Leonid meteor shower?

The Leonid meteor shower is caused by debris left behind by the meteorite Comet 55P/Tempel-Tuttle.

What is a meteorite?

A meteorite, also referred to as a shooting star or shooting star, is a streak of light resulting from meteoroids entering the Earth’s atmosphere, according to National Geographic.

Meteorite is mostly composed of space rocks and iron and is the result of the collision of asteroids and comets. Upon entering Earth’s atmosphere, meteorites heat up, causing the surrounding gases to glow, creating a meteor.

Meteors have been nicknamed “shooting stars” because of their bright, vibrant tails as they soar through the sky. Meteorites typically occur in the mesosphere, about 30 to 50 miles from the Earth’s surface.

What is a meteor shower?

Meteor showers are periods of increased activity where several meteors can be seen from a single point in the sky, according to American Meteor Society.

When Earth passes through regions with high levels of interplanetary debris from comets or asteroids, rainfall is likely. They often appear during a certain time of the year from the same point in the sky.