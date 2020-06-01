Colin Kaepernick: Nike, NFL, Trump and cultural stars are fast becoming a global icon

There are no indications that the quarterback has become America’s most polarizing sports star. This is because Kaepernick was not wearing his San Francisco 49ers uniform when he was injured that summer night in Houston.

Six days later, in a home game against the Denver Broncos, Kaepernick is still injured and still protesting, though fans, journalists, 49ers, the NFL and its owners are unaware of the storm.

On August 26, after the game against the Green Bay Packers, a reporter looked closely at the picture of the 49ers and noticed Kaepernick sitting alone near the coolers.

Asked questions. Spread the word. Kaepernick spoke highly of the athlete in America. Some are a villain, some are a hero.

“I don’t stand to show pride on the flag of a country that oppresses black people and people of color,” said 28-year-old Kaepernick, who broke the story with NFL.com’s Steve Witch.

“To me, it’s bigger than football, and looking at it the other way is selfish.

“There are bodies on the street and people are getting paid leave and escaping murder.”

Growing up against injustice

It is the star quarterback in America’s most popular sports league. He was adopted by a white man, a black man with a black biological father and a black biological mother, who was raised in Turlock, a predominantly white northern California town, attracting attention to police brutality.

This is not, he reiterates, a protest against the military or the flag Yet the message is lost For the next two years, they were overwhelmed with anger and applause.

A small wave was quickly built into a wave, aiming to wipe out the walls of oppression. From San Francisco to Seattle, from the NFL to the National Women’s Soccer League, from elite sports stars to college kids Many who want to strike With Kaepernick against injustice.

Kaepernick took to one knee during the anthem for the 49ers’ fourth preseason match; His teammate Eric Reid joined him.

That same night the Seattle Seahawks sat down for the Jeremy Lane anthem. Days later, Megan Rapinoe was the first white athlete to take a knee, before a professional soccer match, and on September 9, the Denver Broncos became the first NFL player to make Brandon Marshall a regular-season game.

The critics were brave and the supporters were inspired

Two years later, Kaepernick has been unemployed since his contract was terminated in March 2017, before the 49ers released him and maintained public silence for the past 12 months. But he is more powerful than ever.

Kaepernick, who has been a Nike athlete since 2011, was back in the spotlight this week, but he has not participated in its campaign since leaving the NFL, becoming the poster boy for the company’s 30th anniversary Just Do It.

Kaepernick has been at the forefront of public debate, with the black and white image of a knee-jerk quarterback-turned-activist saying, “Believe in something. He didn’t need to say a single word, or even make a single play.

His supporters have been inspired by these past few days, and his critics have been brave.

Kaepernick and Reid, who did not sign their former teammate, got ovulation when they showed up on the big screen at the US Open last week. Former CIA Director John Brennan praised the former 49er, and made it clear by using Kaepernick Nike – a multibillion-dollar company interested in selling sportswear Whose side it is. They are not at the President on this.

Whether the majority of the NFL’s white, conservative billionaire owners like it or not, the face of the Kaepernick League, the player believes himself blacklisted.

Global Icon

A man who spends his time quietly attending lectures at the University of California at Berkeley to learn about black history, is quickly becoming a cultural star, a global icon.

“He’s more famous than ever,” Nate Boyer, a former American footballer and Green Beret, told CNN Sport.

“He’s probably one of the biggest pop culture icons in the sport, and for all these shows, it really has nothing to do with football.”

Boyer has been closely associated with the protest from the beginning Open Letter For Kaepernick, published in the Army Times, it was a Face-to-face discussion Between two people. At the meeting, Boyer was persuaded to kneel for the national anthem, which, as Kaepernick put it, was “a great honor for the men and women who fight for this country.”

Boyer admits that he does not think the issue is going to be as big as it is, but urges Americans to be “smarter” and calls for a more vocal person who is now known for his simple, quiet gesture.

“I truly believe that our country is half stupid and ignorant that you have all the answers and the other half have no clue,” he said in response to one of the hundreds of questions asked this week in Kaepernick.

“I want to re-unite in this country. I think Colin can be a big part of getting us together, but it’s about making him a voice, engaging with people on both sides of the issue and getting across.

“I know he can do it because Colin did it with me, so he has that ability. Most Americans should see it because we don’t see it, we see reactions to one side of the story. I just want to encourage it.

‘Muhammad Ali of his generation’

During the meeting with Kaepernick Boyer, the player made headlines with his speech and actions as part of a public speech in the presidential election.

He received death threats, his colleagues nominated him for the Len Eshmont Award for “inspirational and courageous play”, Time magazine placed him on the cover of the words “The Perilous Fight” and earlier this year Amnesty International Kaepernick was honored with her Ambassador’s Conscience Award.

Described by civil rights activist Harry Edwards as “Muhammad Ali of this generation,” Kaepernick promised to donate $ 1 million of his salary to various organizations, and continued to speak, “The police are being paid wages to kill people. That’s not right. ”

But, aside from social media posts, the former 49er has been quiet since the end of 2016. He has not spoken to the media since then Filed his complaint Against the NFL, league owners have accused him of conspiring to keep him away because of his protests.

The NFL tried to throw the case, but the arbitration concluded last month that Kaepernick’s attorneys had found enough credible evidence to allow the case to be fully investigated. This will keep Kaepernick in the news during the NFL season.

There are no shades of gray when it comes to Kaepernick. Everyone has an opinion. Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad also tweeted this week: “… unfortunately once again @ Kaepernick7 is not on the NFL list. Even though he is one of the best quarterbacks in the league.”

Although his form has dwindled since his appearance against the New England Patriots in 2012, it has led the 49ers to the playoffs and, ultimately, Super Bowl statistics, Kaepernick is still fit for the NFL. He threw 16 touchdowns and four interceptions in 2016, making the best first-half appearance in that November by the 49ers quarterback from Steve Young.

Much has happened to the young player who gave birth to “Kaepernicking” during the 2012 season, a reference to the act of kissing his biceps with his tattoo powder to celebrate the touchdown. Those tattoos led to a columnist being compared to a prison inmate, whose anger was his first brush.

A worldwide platform

In fact, Kaepernick is not the first black athlete to stand up against social injustice and suffer the consequences.

Craig Hodges has been a sharpshooter for the Chicago Bulls and has spoken publicly on many issues, from poverty to the Gulf War in the black community.

He attended a White House congratulatory ceremony in the full-length Daiki with an eight-page letter addressed to President George Bush. He was cut by the Bulls and never played in the NBA again that season.

John Carlos and Tommy Smith During the 1968 Olympics, the American anthem rocked the world by raising fists on the podium. On their return to the US, they received death threats and were suspended from the U.S. track team. Former broadcaster Brent Musberger, while writing for the Chicago American columnist, described the Olympians as “a pair of dark-skinned storm troopers.”

There was “The Greatest” Muhammad Ali who refused to fight in Vietnam. The heavyweight champion was stripped of his crown and reduced to a paid show at a boat show in his hometown of Louisville, his passport carried, and his ability to survive.

In the absence of football, the Nike deal gives Kaepernick a worldwide platform, and such a big nod gives other athletes the strength to stand up to their beliefs, in an age when the country’s most commercially effective stars are openly hostile to the president. Athletes may have more energy than they realize.

“This means that there is room for athletes to be part of this conversation about race and social justice without risking their endorsement, and I think it’s important,” Professor Louis Moore, an associate professor of history at Michigan’s Grand Valley State University, tells CNN Sport.

“I believe it gives companies the same confidence to support athletes. They see that being a politically engaged athlete is not a bad thing.”

But Kaepernick’s voice was loud, Moore said.

“కాప్ ఒక సంవత్సరం మౌనంగా ఉండిపోయాడు, అతను 24 గంటల వార్తలను, సోషల్ మీడియాను సద్వినియోగం చేసుకోగలిగాడు, కాని అతను మౌనంగా ఉండిపోయాడు” అని ఆయన వివరించారు.

“అలీ, అతను చురుకుగా ఉన్నాడు, పర్యటనలు చేశాడు, వార్తల్లో ఉన్నాడు, రేడియో చేశాడు. కాప్ ఒక సంవత్సరం మౌనంగా ఉండిపోయాడు. ఆ కోణంలో, సోషల్ మీడియా కారణంగా అతనికి పెద్ద ప్లాట్‌ఫాం ఉండే సామర్థ్యం ఉంది, కానీ అతను చేయలేదు దాన్ని ఉపయోగించు.

“కానీ అతను ఎప్పుడూ ఆ ముఖ్య వ్యక్తుల గురించి ఆ సంభాషణలో ఉంటాడు, అలీ, స్మిత్ … అతను చరిత్రలో ఒక భాగం, మంచి మార్గంలో కూడా.”

గతంలో కంటే బిగ్గరగా సందేశం

గత రెండేళ్లుగా కేపెర్నిక్ ప్రవర్తన తప్పు లేకుండా లేదు: అతను పోలీసు యూనిఫాం ధరించిన కార్టూన్ పందులు, మాజీ క్యూబా నియంత ఫిడేల్ కాస్ట్రో నటించిన టీ షర్టు ధరించిన సాక్స్ ధరించాడు మరియు 2016 ఎన్నికల్లో తాను ఓటు వేయలేదని బహిర్గతం చేసినందుకు తీవ్రంగా విమర్శలు ఎదుర్కొన్నాడు. . కానీ జాతీయ సంభాషణను ప్రభావితం చేయడంలో ఆయన విజయవంతమయ్యారు.

“జాతి మరియు జాత్యహంకారం మరియు పోలీసు క్రూరత్వం గురించి సంభాషణ చేయమని అతను మమ్మల్ని బలవంతం చేశాడు మరియు ఈ విషయాలు అమెరికాలో ఉన్నాయని ఈ వాస్తవికతతో కుస్తీ చేయమని ప్రజలను బలవంతం చేశాడు” అని మూర్ చెప్పారు.

“ఒక నల్ల అథ్లెట్ మాట్లాడినప్పుడల్లా అది సమస్యలను హైలైట్ చేస్తుంది. అది అతని ప్రభావం. ఇది రెండేళ్లుగా కొనసాగుతున్న సంభాషణ. ఇది కొనసాగుతున్న సంభాషణ అవుతుంది. ఇక్కడే మేము ఒక దేశంగా ఉన్నాము.

“కేపెర్నిక్ కొంతకాలం నైక్ కారణంగా మరియు ఎన్ఎఫ్ఎల్ ప్రారంభమైనందున ఆ సంభాషణలో భాగం అవుతుంది. నేర న్యాయం మరియు పోలీసు క్రూరత్వం గురించి ఆ సంభాషణ ప్రస్తుతం అమెరికాలో ముందు మరియు కేంద్రంగా ఉంది, కపెర్నిక్ వల్ల మాత్రమే కాదు, మనకు కెమెరాలు ఉన్నాయి మరియు మేము సోషల్ మీడియాలో, వార్తలలో ఈ విషయాలన్నింటినీ చూస్తాము మరియు అది ఒక దేశంగా మేము వ్యవహరించాల్సిన విషయం. “

తన నిరసన ప్రారంభంలో, కేపెర్నిక్ ఇలా అన్నాడు: “నేను ఆమోదం కోసం చూడటం లేదు, అణచివేతకు గురైన ప్రజల కోసం నేను నిలబడాలి. వారు ఫుట్‌బాల్‌ను తీసివేస్తే, నా నుండి నా ఆమోదాలు, నేను సరైన వాటి కోసం నిలబడ్డానని నాకు తెలుసు . “

ఫుట్‌బాల్ తీసివేయబడింది, ఆట అతని లేకుండా కొనసాగుతుంది, కానీ అతని సందేశం గతంలో కంటే బిగ్గరగా ఉంది.