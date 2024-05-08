The Game of Thrones actor has died at the age of 74

television

Ian Gilder, best known for his role as Kevan Lannister on Game of Thrones, has died. He was 74 years old.

Gilder’s husband, fellow actor Ben Daniels, shared the heartbreaking news Instagram Tuesday.

Daniels, 59, revealed that Gilder had been suffering from bile duct cancer since December.

Ian Gilder plays Kevan Lannister in Game of Thrones. HBO

“It is with great sadness and a heavy heart broken into a million pieces that I leave this post to announce the passing of my dear husband and life partner Ian Gilder,” Daniels began his post.

The British actor, who stopped working when her husband fell ill, said the couple did not expect Gilder to die “so quickly” from the “horrific disease.”

Ben Daniels’ tribute to Ian Gilder on Instagram Instagram / @bendanielsss

“He was my absolute rock and we were partners for over 30 years,” Daniels wrote. “If we weren’t together, we talked to each other every day. He was one of the kindest, most generous, loving human beings.”

“I honestly don’t know what I would do without him by my side,” Daniels added of his late partner. “He was amazing and we will miss him so much.”

Gilder and Daniels have been together since 1983.

They met on the set of the British play “Entertaining Mr. Sloane.”

Ben Daniels and Ian Gilder at the 31st Annual Critics’ Circle Theater Awards on April 3, 2022 Dave Bennett/Getty Images

Gilder played Kevan Lannister in the first six seasons of Game of Thrones.

Kevan was the brother of Tywin Lannister (Charles Dance) and the uncle of Cersei Lancer (Lena Headey), Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), and Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage).

The character was killed along with several others, including Margaery Tyrell, Loras Tyrell, and the High Sparrow, when Cersei blew up the Great Sept of Baelor with wildfire in the season six finale.

Diana Rigg and Ian Gilder in “Game of Thrones.”

Ian Gilder in the British series “Poirot” ITV/Shutterstock

Gilder began acting in the 1970s and worked until he was diagnosed with cancer.

In addition to “Game of Thrones,” he has had roles in popular shows such as “EastEnders,” “Doctor Who” and “His Dark Materials.”

Gilder will appear in upcoming seasons of “Interview With the Vampire” and “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.”

Load more…



{{#isDisplay}}

{{/isDisplay}}{{#isAniviewVideo}}



{{/isAniviewVideo}}{{#isSRVideo}}



{{/isSRVideo}}





