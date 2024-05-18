Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Jacques Audiard’s latest film, a Spanish-language musical crime comedy Emilia BHRezhad its world premiere in competition on Saturday in Cannes, where it received an applause that lasted more than 11 minutes.

Stars Carla Sofía Gascón, Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldaña and Edgar Ramírez all attended the big premiere of the first weekend in Cannes, after a festival that has already seen the likes of Major cities And Furiosa: The Mad Max Saga Among the big Hollywood movies are shown here.

Applause came as the credits rolled for the picture. At one point, Audiard took the microphone to thank the audience at the palace. After it ended, the applause resumed for two minutes or more, with Saldaña, Gascon and Gomez crying.

He was a veteran and Rust and bone Director Audiard returns to competition after 2021 Paris, 13th arrondissement. Here, he tells the story of Rita (Saldaña), an overqualified and undervalued lawyer at a big firm who is more concerned with getting criminals off the hook than bringing them to justice.

One day, she’s given an unexpected way out, when cartel leader Manitas (Gascón) hires her to help him quit his job and fulfill a plan he’s been secretly preparing for years: to become the woman he’s always dreamed of being.

Audiard wrote the screenplay with frequent collaborator Thomas Bedijin and Lea Misius. Pathé will be released in France on August 28. The Veterans movie is available in international sales.