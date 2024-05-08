NCIS: Hawaii fans left angry over show’s canceled ‘cruel’ ending

To get free, real-time breaking news alerts sent directly to your inbox, sign up for our breaking news emails Sign up for our free breaking news emails

NCIS: Hawaii Fans are lamenting the cancellation of the show after seeing how the series ended.

Last month, it was revealed that CBS, shortly after canceling the long-running series Blue blood, has decided to cancel the NCIS show. The decision was not met lightly by viewers.

The timing of the cancellation — two weeks before the show’s third season was due to end — particularly angered fans who worried that the show would not deliver a satisfying conclusion.

With the police procedural series finale airing on Monday (May 7), those fears were realized when the episode ended on a giant cliff.

*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*

Everything seemed to be going well when the episode included a send-off of sorts for the main band, in the form of a surprise party thrown for Jane (Vanessa Lachey).

The characters, including Sam (LL Cool J), Ernie (Jason Anton), Jesse (Noah Mills), Lucy (Yasmine El Bustami), and Kai (Alex Tarrant), are all seen toasting before returning to work.

However, the episode doesn’t end there.

“NCIS: Hawai’i” characters enjoy a drink in the series finale ( CBS )

An additional scene sees Jane return home to find her old teacher Maggie (Julie White) waiting for her with an ominous message: “Janie, you might need a drink for what comes next.”

The teaser angered fans who were already upset about the show’s cancellation, because they would never know what Maggie was about to tell Jane.

“#NCISHawaii didn’t end like this after the season was shortened and canceled,” one disappointed fan wrote, and another added: “WTH was like this!!!” This is very cruel to the fans.

“When you finish something it’s supposed to be done and everyone moves on but it’s not over!! I as a fan can’t move on from the show, I will always wonder what was supposed to happen next.

“Leaving fans with this suspense is absolutely wrong, at least bring it back with the answer to the question,” said one angry fan.

Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tennant in NCIS: Hawai’i ( CBS )

However, some fans were left excited to fight for the show’s renewal, writing: “A happy ending will be sad, it will almost be resignation and acceptance but…the suspense motivates us to keep fighting because the story of #NCISHawaii is not like that.” It’s over, there’s more to say let’s fight! #SaveNCISHawaii.”