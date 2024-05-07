Unforgettable looks at the Met Gala 2024: Zendaya, Cardi B, Lana Del Rey and more

By Monday morning, the answer to one of the biggest questions looming at the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York had emerged.

Will union members representing employees of Vogue and other Condé Nast publications continue to threaten to disrupt the party organized by Vogue editor Anna Wintour? No: A tentative contract agreement was reached between Condé Nast and union leaders hours before the event.

But other questions – which celebrities will appear? How do guests explain the dress code in “The Garden of Time”? — was answered only as attendees began exiting the Sprinter vans to make their way to the gala, officially known as the “Costume Institute Benefit.”

With stars like Emily Ratajkowski, Pamela Anderson, and Dan Levy hitting the carpet, some fashion themes became apparent. Among them: floral prints and embellishments, elaborate headdresses and skin-revealing costumes that skew more of the Garden of Eden.