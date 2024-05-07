May 8, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Unforgettable looks at the Met Gala 2024: Zendaya, Cardi B, Lana Del Rey and more

Unforgettable looks at the Met Gala 2024: Zendaya, Cardi B, Lana Del Rey and more

Roxanne Bacchus May 7, 2024 1 min read

By Monday morning, the answer to one of the biggest questions looming at the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York had emerged.

Will union members representing employees of Vogue and other Condé Nast publications continue to threaten to disrupt the party organized by Vogue editor Anna Wintour? No: A tentative contract agreement was reached between Condé Nast and union leaders hours before the event.

But other questions – which celebrities will appear? How do guests explain the dress code in “The Garden of Time”? — was answered only as attendees began exiting the Sprinter vans to make their way to the gala, officially known as the “Costume Institute Benefit.”

With stars like Emily Ratajkowski, Pamela Anderson, and Dan Levy hitting the carpet, some fashion themes became apparent. Among them: floral prints and embellishments, elaborate headdresses and skin-revealing costumes that skew more of the Garden of Eden.

At an event where the focus is on fashion, it can be difficult to stand out on the red carpet (or the green carpet, as was the case at this year’s Met Gala). But these 20 teams – for good and not so good reasons – will be hard to forget.

Anthony Rotunno And Callie Holtermann Contributed to reports.

See also  Triple H on Drew McIntyre/WWE rumors: If he has a problem, that's news to me

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Bob Iger says Marvel will release 3 movies and 2 shows a year

May 7, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

“Blue Bloods” star Tom Selleck is hoping CBS will come to its senses after canceling the show

May 7, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
7 min read

Today’s horoscopes: Astrological predictions for May 7, 2024 | Astrology

May 6, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

1 min read

Unforgettable looks at the Met Gala 2024: Zendaya, Cardi B, Lana Del Rey and more

May 7, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
5 min read

The James Webb Space Telescope suggests that supermassive black holes arose from heavy cosmic “seeds.”

May 7, 2024 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

The WNBA will begin full-time charter flights this season

May 7, 2024 Joy Love
3 min read

Here’s what Apple announced at its iPad-focused “Let Loose” event

May 7, 2024 Len Houle