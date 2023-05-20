2 hospitalized after an explosion at Lake Elsinore High School

A gas explosion at a baseball stadium in Lake Elsinore sent two people to the hospital Friday afternoon.

Authorities have received reports of an explosion at Lake Elsinore Diamond Stadium, OR Storm Stadiumat about 4:21 p.m., according to the Riverside County Fire Department and Cal Fire.

Two people suffered burns and were taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

The stadium is the home of the Lake Elsinore Storm, the Single-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres.

The stadium was evacuated and the Storm’s game against the Inland Empire 66ers on Friday night was postponed.

“Due to an accident at the stadium, today’s and tomorrow’s matches will be postponed until further notice.” The team announced on Twitter.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation. Local gas companies have been notified and responded to the scene. Around 6:17 PM, the gas leak was contained. No firefighters were injured during the ordeal.

The San Diego Padres issued a statement regarding the incident, saying:

“Tonight’s game at Lake Elsinore has been postponed due to an incident at the local club. While no players participated, our thoughts and prayers go out to the injured contract workers. We will provide assistance to the Storm and those affected by the incident, and provide updates on their game schedule when appropriate.”