World Series 3: Rain Moves Phillies-Astros postponed to Tuesday, changes schedule for 2022 Fall Classic

The Houston Astros And the Philadelphia Phyllis You’ll have to wait another day for the 2022 World Championships to resume. Match 3 of the Fall Classic has been postponed due to rain, the MLB announced Monday night about an hour before the first game kicks off. Instead it will run on Tuesday, and the rest of the series will be delayed one day. There will still be a day off for travel between game five on Thursday and, if necessary, on Friday, game six.

Here is the updated 2022 World Championship schedule:

Monday, October 31: Delayed

Delayed Tuesday 1 November: Game 3 at 8:03 p.m. ET in Philadelphia

Game 3 at 8:03 p.m. ET in Philadelphia Wednesday 2 November: Game 4 at 8:03 p.m. ET in Philadelphia

Game 4 at 8:03 p.m. ET in Philadelphia Thursday 3 November: Game 5 at 8:03 p.m. ET in Philadelphia

Game 5 at 8:03 p.m. ET in Philadelphia Friday 4 November: holiday

holiday Saturday 5 November: Game 6 at 8:03 p.m. ET in Houston (if required)

Game 6 at 8:03 p.m. ET in Houston (if required) Sunday 6 November: Game 7 at 8:03 p.m. ET in Houston (if needed)

Monday’s postponement is the first at the Fall Classic since Game Six of the 2011 World Championships.

Light rain began falling in Citizens Bank Park around 6 p.m. ET and will increase in intensity around 9 p.m. ET, continuing into early Tuesday morning. Current conditions suggest that the Astros and Phillies could start Game 3 as scheduled, but once the rain intensifies later in the night, they will have to pause and the game will likely be suspended. The MLB makes all decisions about the weather in the post-season and the league prefers to play nine uninterrupted rounds whenever possible.

Here are the hourly forecasts for Monday on CBS News Philadelphia:

There is rain in the forecast during the night for Game 3. CBS Philadelphia news



When the world championships finally resume on Tuesday, left-back Ranger Suarez (10-7, 3.65 ERA) and Lance McCullers Jr. (4-2, 2.27 ERA) are scheduled to be the starting bowlers.

Coincidentally, Philadelphia was the site of MLB’s most famous weather standoff. Game five of the 2008 World Championships was suspended due to rain in the sixth inning. The rays They tied 2-2 in the previous half while the clubs played through the rain. Subsequently, then-commissioner Bud Selig announced that all World Championship matches should be a full nine runs.

“I wouldn’t let that happen,” Selig told The Associated Press when asked about the possibility of shortening the rain at the World Championships. “I have to use my judgment. The game would have been delayed in the rain so the weather conditions would allow us to continue. It might have been 24 hours or 48 hours or who knows?”

Game 5 continued the next day and the Phillies achieved their first World Championship since 1980 thanks to Pedro Velez’s seventh RBI single.