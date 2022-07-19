2022 MLB Draft Day 3 full coverage

Pick 16 (ranked 332 overall): Phillies, Emaarion Boyd, OF, South Panola (Miss. HS)No. 245): If Boyd joined Philadelphia, he would immediately become one of the Phils’ fastest prospects. His home-to-first times were clocked at under four seconds, and that’s from the right-hand side. Hitting and fielding need polishing, especially when it comes to avoiding selling to gain strength and staying within himself on the board.