2022 MLB Draft Day 3 full coverage

The MLB Draft 2022 wraps up today with Day Three, covering the last 300 picks in rounds 11-20 with no delays between selections, all heard live on MLB.com.
Stay tuned here throughout the day as we highlight the notable selections from Day Three.
Pick 9 (ranked 325 overall): Royals, David Sandlin, RHB, Oklahoma (ranked No. 206 Prospect project by MLB Pipeline): Kansas City has had a pitcher with some NCAA success after Sandlin’s 10-time Big 12 win over Kansas State, defeating Florida in the regional and hitting 12 against Texas A&M at the College World Series. The 6-foot-4 right-hand man has an average speed of 91-93 mph, but the slide and ball bend is above average.
Pick 12 (ranked 328 overall): Angels, Caden Dana, RHP, Don Bosco Prep (NJ) HS (No. 119): The Halos may have some work to do to prevent Dana from fulfilling his commitment to Kentucky. The original Garden State already hits 95 mph with its fastball and features promising mid-’70s curve game. There is some drop left in his 6-foot-4 frame as well, which means things could go even higher in future seasons.
Pick 16 (ranked 332 overall): Phillies, Emaarion Boyd, OF, South Panola (Miss. HS)No. 245): If Boyd joined Philadelphia, he would immediately become one of the Phils’ fastest prospects. His home-to-first times were clocked at under four seconds, and that’s from the right-hand side. Hitting and fielding need polishing, especially when it comes to avoiding selling to gain strength and staying within himself on the board.
Pick 18 (ranked 334 overall): Athletics, Christian Opport, LHP, Columbus (Wes.) HS)No. 227): Still only 17 for four more days, Oppo is already showing a full range of pitches with a fast ball, a slob and a slider from the 6-foot-1 tire, and there should be more speed as he adds good weight in the years to come. He is considered highly signed with his commitment to Junior College in Gulf Coast State (Florida).
Pick 27 (ranked 343 overall): Astros, Ryan Clifford, OF, Crossroads FLEX HS (NC) (number 92): Clifford is the first member of the MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 players to fall off the board on day three. The left-handed batting player has been a fixture for the US Nationals over the past half decade due to his beautiful left-handed swing assisting his batting for medium and power. He’ll head to the mighty Vanderbilt if the Astros can’t sign him.
