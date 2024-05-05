Producers say Chance Perdomo’s role in the Gen V film will not be recast after death

Perdomo Chance Andre Andersson will forever be the only actor in the “Gen V” movie… Producers announced Sunday that they will not be casting another actor in the role following his sudden death.

The team behind the popular spin-off show ‘The Boys’ announced the news on the show’s official Instagram account… paying an emotional tribute to the late star who passed away earlier this year.

Basically, the post says the team was looking for the best way to honor Chance’s memory… and ultimately they say they decided casting a new actor in the role wouldn’t work.

However, “Gen V” producers say they will highlight Chance’s work and legacy in some way this season… so fans of the show should expect Andre to still be a factor in the show.

Remember…opportunity is dead Motorcycle crash In late March. No one else was reportedly injured in the accident, although it remains unclear exactly what caused this.

Perdomo’s death delayed filming on Season 2… and the producers clearly pondered the questions of how best to move forward with a key cast suddenly gone.

At the time, the show’s producers said: “Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind and lovely person.” He was 27 years old.