“There will be changes” to Xbox Game Pass when Call of Duty is added, says an industry insider

“There will be changes” to Xbox Game Pass once Microsoft adds its newly acquired flagship Call of Duty franchise to its subscription services.

That’s according to industry insider shinobi602, who recently suggested that changes are coming in a thread Recitera.



Newscast: Are the closures of Hi-Fi Rush and Redfall Studios a sign that the Xbox Game Pass publishing model is failing?

When the poster biglo25 Supposedly That Microsoft will “definitely” add “new graphics” and “reorganize the levels to be just that.” [a] “A less confusing mess than it is now” – especially in light of plans to attach this year’s Call of Duty release to Game Pass – Shinobi062 was quick to agree, saying: “There will be changes, yes.”

Despite being pressed by other posters, shinobi602 hasn’t teased exactly what the changes might be, but as Tom reported to us earlier this week, the main questions now are whether Xbox Game Pass will remain at that price point. Whether or not Call of Duty could be included only in a higher priced tier has yet to be announced.

While Xbox has always brought new first-party games to Xbox Game Pass on day one, and Activision Blizzard is now Microsoft’s first-party publisher after completing its $68.7 billion acquisition, there is still a question mark over whether Call of Duty or not. will be included.

This year’s Call of Duty game is still unannounced, although it is widely expected to be a new Black Ops game set in the early 1990s during the Gulf War. Microsoft will provide more details about the game next month, dedicating a full hour to it after the main Xbox Showcase event on June 9.