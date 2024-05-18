Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL and 9 Pro Fold leak suggests muted colors

Colorful codenames for upcoming Google devices often leak long before official assets or live images. Working through the wallpapers today, you can take a look at the colors of the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Pixel 9

Obsidian

Porcelain

Peony

Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL

Obsidian

Porcelain

Hazel

rose

Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Obsidian

Porcelain or “gold”

Obsidian is a clear black color as evidenced by the leaked live images. One thing to keep in mind is how the glossy (Pixel 9) and matte (Pixel 9 Pro) finishes will play a role on the back panel.





Ceramic is the other common denominator between these four phones. On the Pixel 8a (shown above), it skews more towards beige rather than stark white.

In terms of unique colours, we have Jade on the Pixel 9. Last year, Jade ended up being a dark honey color on the Pixel 8 which could be confused with grey. It was darker than the 7 Pro’s Hazel. Peony will be another iteration that translates to Rose at launch.







Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 8

In the Pixel 9 Pro series, we have Hazel and Rose. These are, in particular, the final launch colors of last year’s small phone. However, if they are just codenames today, that suggests the color/name will be different at launch.

Both will be a little more muted than the Mint and Bay found on the 8 Pro today, with Google hoping it doesn’t diminish the vibrance that helped the blue Pixel 8 Pro stand out. Rose certainly doesn’t look as bold as Coral on the Pixel 7a.







Pixel 7a, Pixel 8

On the Pixel 9 Pro Fold front, we are waiting for a possible iteration with the current porcelain which is definitely gold in my eyes.







Fold the pixel