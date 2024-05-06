Kim Kardashian was booed relentlessly for Tom Brady’s Netflix Roast

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian was shocked when she was booed on stage during her special appearance at Tom Brady’s concert. The greatest roast of all time On Netflix Sunday.

Kardashian, who has also made a number of digs at Caitlyn Jenner, was called from the audience by host and comedian Kevin Hart to deliver a toast, and while she initially received some applause at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, it was quickly drowned out by a chorus of boos, prompting Kardashian was forced to pause as she began her speech.

“Well, I know a lot of people make fun of your height,” she told Hart, before pausing, clearly impressed by the audience’s reaction.

“Okay, okay, okay,” Kardashian said.

Hart could be heard saying in the background: “Whoa! Whoa!”

Kardashian went ahead with her grilling, comparing Brady to Caitlyn Jenner, who was Kardashian’s stepmother before splitting from Kris Kardashian in 2013. Jenner announced her transition as a transgender woman in 2015.

“I wasn’t going to be here tonight, but since I’m not here on a date with Tom, there’s still a good chance I will,” Kardashian began, referring to rumors that she and the quarterback are dating in the spring of 2023.

She continued: “Speaking of Tom and I dating, I know there were some rumors that we were and I’m never going to say whether we did or not, I’m just going to release the tape.”

“But I know it’ll never work out. Ex-athlete, high cheekbones, straight hair, you remind me so much of my stepdad now. Part of me thinks you want to trust me just to try on my clothes.”

Then, a meme appeared on the screen showing “Tom Brady’s evolution,” comparing Brady’s physical transformation to Jenner’s.

“I know the transition from the NFL was very difficult, but I think my stepdad is a great example of you. She is one of the greatest athletes in the world who has proven that you can do anything in this next chapter. You can become a commentator, or a right-wing Republican.” An extremist, or even a strong, self-confident woman.”

Kardashian ended her three-minute post with some advice: “I’m here tonight just to support you and celebrate you. I’ll give you the same advice I give all my exes, I wish you the best of luck knowing that the best is behind you.”

Brady later addressed Kardashian with his own dig: “I know Kim was terrified to be here tonight. Not for that reason, but because her kids are home with their dad,” he said, referring to her ex-husband Kanye West and his recent troubles.