Emily Blunt kissed many of the world’s most sought-after movie stars during her career, but she revealed it wasn’t always fun.

The British actress, who currently stars with Ryan Gosling ScapegoatShe told US radio host Howard Stern that she found some of the experiences less than enjoyable.

the daily Mail Reports indicate that when Stern asked her if she wanted to vomit after kissing an actor, she responded:

“Sure, sure… I can’t say it’s particularly hateful, but I certainly didn’t enjoy some of it.

“I guess my feeling is that I have to find something I like in everyone. I have to find something – even if it’s just one thing. Maybe it’s like they laugh beautifully or I like the way they talk to people, they’re polite. I mean it could be a random thing.



“But find something you like about that person or something you like about them as a character and then kind of go with that.”

Regarding the topic of interstellar chemistry, she said:

“I’ve been doing this long enough. I can get the chemistry with that water bottle at this point. You know how to bring that up. But it’s easier when you have a natural relationship with someone.”

Blunt has previously co-starred with actors including Tom Cruise, Matt Damon, Cillian Murphy and Colin Firth. She was nominated for an Academy Award for her role in the film OppenheimerWhere she played the role of the main character’s wife. She reassured listeners of her relationship with Gosling Scapegoat He was real saying, “I feel so lucky to be friends with a gem of a person like him.”