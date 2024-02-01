49ers QB Brock Purdy blows Nick Bosa's mind with impressive behavior – NBC Sports Bay Area & California

Since his first start as quarterback for the 49ers, Brock Purdy has turned heads and blown minds, even on his own team.

In a locker room exchange captured by “Inside the NFL” after the 49ers won the NFC Championship on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, San Francisco defensive end Nick Bosa was in awe of Purdy, leading to a humorous exchange between the two.

“Bro, the fact that you did that amazes me,” Bosa said.

“All of us, brother. All of us. It’s crazy,” Purdy replied.

“Did you think you'd be that good? I think I asked you that before,” Bosa asked Purdy.

“Honestly, I can do better, bro,” Purdy replied.

“I know, but did you like it – how much confidence did you have?” Bosa continued. “Because I was the second pick in the draft, and I lacked confidence sometimes.”

“It's part of it, bro. It's a game,” Purdy concluded.

Purdy has been a revelation for the 49ers since taking over the starting job for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo last season. With Purdy behind center, San Francisco has gone an impressive 24-6 over the past season and a half.

Beyond just the record, Purdy answered the call in critical moments during this deep NFL playoff run as the 49ers had to overcome early deficits to the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions to reach Super Bowl LVIII.

Purdy's rise from last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to Super Bowl quarterback has earned him his fair share of detractors as well, with many media figures believing he is a product of coach Kyle Shanahan's system and benefits from having some of the best players around. Skill position of players in the league in his team.

However, the young signal-caller continued to blow minds with the 49ers and around the league as well, doing so with the same calm look on his face that led to some pundits calling him the “silent killer.”

Purdy and the 49ers will face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII on February 11 at Allegiant Stadium.

