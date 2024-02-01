February 1, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

49ers QB Brock Purdy blows Nick Bosa's mind with impressive behavior – NBC Sports Bay Area & California

49ers QB Brock Purdy blows Nick Bosa's mind with impressive behavior – NBC Sports Bay Area & California

Joy Love February 1, 2024 2 min read

Since his first start as quarterback for the 49ers, Brock Purdy has turned heads and blown minds, even on his own team.

In a locker room exchange captured by “Inside the NFL” after the 49ers won the NFC Championship on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, San Francisco defensive end Nick Bosa was in awe of Purdy, leading to a humorous exchange between the two.

“Bro, the fact that you did that amazes me,” Bosa said.

“All of us, brother. All of us. It’s crazy,” Purdy replied.

“Did you think you'd be that good? I think I asked you that before,” Bosa asked Purdy.

“Honestly, I can do better, bro,” Purdy replied.

“I know, but did you like it – how much confidence did you have?” Bosa continued. “Because I was the second pick in the draft, and I lacked confidence sometimes.”

“It's part of it, bro. It's a game,” Purdy concluded.

Purdy has been a revelation for the 49ers since taking over the starting job for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo last season. With Purdy behind center, San Francisco has gone an impressive 24-6 over the past season and a half.

Beyond just the record, Purdy answered the call in critical moments during this deep NFL playoff run as the 49ers had to overcome early deficits to the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions to reach Super Bowl LVIII.

Purdy's rise from last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to Super Bowl quarterback has earned him his fair share of detractors as well, with many media figures believing he is a product of coach Kyle Shanahan's system and benefits from having some of the best players around. Skill position of players in the league in his team.

See also  Yankees put Giancarlo Stanton on injury list for 10 days

However, the young signal-caller continued to blow minds with the 49ers and around the league as well, doing so with the same calm look on his face that led to some pundits calling him the “silent killer.”

Purdy and the 49ers will face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII on February 11 at Allegiant Stadium.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

The Padres sign Wandy Peralta to a four-year contract

January 31, 2024 Joy Love
4 min read

What the Jorge Polanco trade means for the Mariners in 2024

January 31, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

John Angelos agrees to sell to the Baltimore Orioles, according to report

January 31, 2024 Joy Love

You may have missed

2 min read

Leonardo DiCaprio filming the dinner scene with Regina Hall in the PT Anderson film

February 1, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
5 min read

Excitement to find life on Mars has grown after the discovery of ground-penetrating radar by the Perseverance rover

February 1, 2024 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

49ers QB Brock Purdy blows Nick Bosa's mind with impressive behavior – NBC Sports Bay Area & California

February 1, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

Kojima's new game is a return to the spy genre

February 1, 2024 Len Houle