Takeaways from the Baltimore Ravens’ 2024 schedule release

Christmas…again!

Speaking of primetime games, having a Christmas Day game for the second year in a row is unusual. His presence on Wednesday Makes it even rarer.

This will be the fourth time in Ravens history that they have played on Christmas. Only two teams, the Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys, will have played more Christmas games.

Thursday’s games are already tough on the players’ bodies with a short recovery period. This Wednesday game isn’t any more difficult since the league gave the Ravens a Saturday game (versus the Steelers) the week before, so there are still four days between the game just like the typical Sunday-to-Thursday shift. But that means back-to-back weeks of short rest and, as mentioned above, three games in 10 days.

The Ravens’ opponent, Texas, would have the same disadvantage. So do the rival Chiefs and Steelers, who are playing in another Christmas game.

Some fans may want to add a little more excitement to the holiday. Others, specifically those who don’t subscribe to Netflix, won’t like this.

What makes you feel better about it is that the Ravens won in San Francisco on Christmas last year, which made for a fun holiday. The Ravens and fans are hoping for the same result against a tough opponent that Baltimore defeated in the divisional playoffs last year.