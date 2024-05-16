Green Bay Packers 2024 schedule: Home opener and Thanksgiving

The Green Bay Packers’ official 2024 NFL schedule is out, and football fans can start planning their fall weekends.

The Green Bay Packers’ official 2024 NFL schedule is out, and football fans can start planning their fall weekends. The NFL confirmed all international matchups for this season on Wednesday morning, Week 1 – Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Corinthians Arena, Sao Paulo, Brazil. Week 5 – New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England Week 6 – Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Chicago Bears, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England. Week 7 – New England Patriots vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Wembley Stadium, London, England. Week 10 – New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers, Allianz Arena. , Munich, Germany. Green Bay Packers 2024 Preseason Schedule: Saturday, August 10 at Cleveland Browns, 3:25 PM Packers TV Network Sunday, August 18 at Denver Broncos, 7 PM Packers TV Network Saturday, August 24 Baltimore Ravens, 12 PM Packers TV Network Regular Season: Week 1 – at Philadelphia Eagles, Corinthians Stadium, Sao Paulo, Brazil, Friday, September 6, 7:15 PM | Peacocks Week 2 – vs. Indianapolis Colts. Lambeau Field Sunday, September 15, noon | FOXWeek 3 – at Tennessee Titans, Sunday, September 22, noon | Fox Week 4 – vs. Minnesota Vikings. Lambeau Field Sunday, September 29, noon | CBSWeek 5 – at Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, October 6, 3:25 PM | CBS Week 6 – vs. Arizona Cardinals, Lambeau Field, Sunday, October 13, noon | Fox Week 7 – vs. Houston Texans. Lambeau Field Sunday, October 20 at Noon | CBS Week 8 – On the Jacksonville Jaguars. EverBank Stadium, Sunday, October 27, noon | Fox Week 9 – vs. Detroit Lions, Lambeau Field, Sunday, November 3, 3:25pm | FOX Week 10 – BYE WeekWeek 11 – at Chicago Bears, Soldier Field, Sunday, November 17, noon | Fox Week 12 – vs. San Francisco 49ers. Lambeau Field Sunday, November 24 at 3:25 PM | Fox Week 13 (Thanksgiving) – vs. Miami Dolphins. Lambeau Field Thursday, November 28 at 7:20 PM | NBCWeek 14 – at Detroit Lions, Ford Field. Thursday, December 5, 7:15 pm | Amazon PrimeWeek 15 (SNF) – at Seattle Seahawks, Lumen Field, Sunday, December 15, 7:20 PM | NBCWeek 16 (MNF) – vs. New Orleans Saints, Lambeau Field, Monday, December 23, 7:15 p.m. | ESPNWeek 17 – at Minnesota Vikings, U.S. Bank Stadium, Sunday, December 29, noon | FOXWeek 18 – vs. Chicago Bears, Lambeau Field, Jan. 4 or 5, time TBD | Christmas games to be determined will include the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans. For the first time, these games will be available to stream on Netflix. How to Get Packers 2024 NFL Tickets Tickets for individual games will go on sale as soon as the official schedule is released. Get your Packers tickets here:TicketmasterSeatGeekVivid SeatsStubhubTicket CityTicket Network Primetime gamesFriday, September 6 at Philadelphia Eagles, Corinthians Stadium, Sao Paulo, Brazil, 7:15 PM Thursday, November 28 vs. Miami Dolphins, Lambeau Field, 7:20 PM Thursday, December 5 at Detroit Lions, Ford Field, 7:15 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 15 at Seattle Seahawks, Lumen Field, 7:20 p.m., Monday, Dec. 23 vs. New Orleans Saints, Lambeau Field, 7:15 p.m., away games The Packers will hit the road to face These teams: Philadelphia Eagles (Brazil), Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans, Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears, Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans New Orleans Saints Minnesota Vikings For more information about flexible NFL scheduling, please visit https://www. nfl.com/schedules/flexible-scheduling-procedures.

