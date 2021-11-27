61 passengers from South Africa searched the positive, Omicron variant in the Netherlands

The Dutch Health Commission (GGD) is analyzing the results of a search for a new Omicron variant that is considered “worrying” by the WHO.

Sixty-one passengers from two flights from Cape Town and Johannesburg in South Africa arrived in Amsterdam and tested positive for Covit-19, the Dutch Health Commission announced on Saturday. Dutch authorities are trying to identify “as soon as possible” whether these individuals are actually positive for the new Omigron variant.

“We now know that 61 results are positive and 531 are negative,” the Dutch Health Commission (GGT) announced, adding that passengers who tested positive were isolated at a hotel near Amsterdam Airport Schiphol.

The checked passengers arrived in Amsterdam on Friday. Those with negative results can continue their journey if they do not live in the Netherlands. Otherwise, they will be isolated at home.

A new “worry” variant

These positive cases occur when the new variant discovered a few days ago worries health officials. While many countries, including France, have closed their borders to people from South Africa, the World Health Organization has classified it as “worrying”.

Omicron poses a higher risk of infection compared to other types, including delta, dominant and already highly contagious. The European Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC) warned on Friday evening that this represents the “highest to highest” risk to Europe.

In addition to South Africa, an EU member from Malawi, Botswana, Hong Kong and Belgium has been found in Malawi, Israel.