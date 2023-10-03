October 3, 2023

A bus fell from the Venice Bridge, fearing the death of more than 20 people – DW – 03/10/2023

Frank Tomlinson October 3, 2023 2 min read

Bus crashed off an overpass near Venice on Tuesday and burst into flames on impact Close to train tracks less. Italian newspaper La Repubblica It quoted local authorities as saying that 21 people were killed, 12 were injured, and others are still missing.

“A great tragedy has struck our community this evening,” Mayor Luigi Brugnaro said on social media, adding that “many victims” were on board the ship. “Horrific scene, no words.”

What do we know about the victims?

Brugnaro later told Italian state television channel Rai News 24 that more people were still trapped under the wreckage.

As rescue operations continue, the death toll is expected to rise.

The accident occurred near Mestre, a suburb of Venice. Pictures from the scene, which appeared to have been taken from the road above, showed a bus upside down near a train track, still burning.

A city council spokesman told Agence France-Presse that the victims included two children.

Venice Governor Michele De Bari said the line was a regular bus line, but it was carrying tourists. There was no immediate information available about the nationalities of the victims.

La Repubblica newspaper reported that local health authorities had activated the main emergency protocol.

Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni She expressed her “deep condolences.”

“I am in contact with the city’s mayor, Luigi Brugnaro [Transport Minister] “Matteo Salvini in order to follow the news of this tragedy.”

16 people were killed in a bus accident in northern Italy

This browser does not support the video component.

rmt, msh/jsi (AFP, AP, Reuters)

