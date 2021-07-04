A cardinal attempted fraud

Angelo Bessie, former No. 3 of the Holy See, has been accused by the Vatican of financial corruption.

Unheard of in Rome. A cardinal, Angelo Pc, Former number three Holy See From 2011 to 2018, the other nine defendants will be tried by a Vatican judge on July 27. One of them Financial corruption Buy a luxury building in London and guaranteed by the Vatican.

Holy Sea, fooled by an Italian businessman about the true value of the property, first invested over $ 100 million in 2014 to acquire a portion of the property. Realizing its mistake – and the fact that the building owner had hidden the fact that the company was indebted to the value of the building – the Vatican severed ties with this first speaker.

In 2018, Holy See reconsidered the entire purchase of the building with another Italian broker. But unaware that two Italian financial advisers were in the cohorts to retain control in 2014 and 2018