Authorities are still without news of a hundred people after a massive landslide

Research resumed early Monday morning, July 5 in the coastal city of Adami (Japan), which witnessed a massive landslide. Uncertainty about the fate of more than a hundred people prevailed, and its officials were without news. The deaths of three people have been confirmed so far, but this is only a very temporary number. About twenty people are officially missing. However, more than 48 hours after the landslide, local authorities were still struggling to determine the fate of the 100 people believed to be in the area at the time of the disaster.

About 130 houses and other buildings were destroyed or damaged when a massive landslide passed through a residential area of ​​Adami on Saturday, leaving houses, overturned cars and rubbish piled up in a dilapidated area. In a large pit. The city, a mountainous resort 90 km southwest of Tokyo, received 313 mm of rain in 48 hours on Fridays and Saturdays, compared to an average of 242 mm per year. In July.

Much of Japan is currently in the middle of the rainy season, which often causes floods and landslides. Scientists say the phenomenon is exacerbated by climate change as the warmer climate contains more water, which increases the risk and intensity of heavy rainfall. The Japanese archipelago has been hit hard by record flooding combined with landslides in recent years, often with large numbers of people.