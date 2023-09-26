September 26, 2023

A cost-of-living crisis threatens to shorten British life expectancy

September 26, 2023

According to one study, the death rate of people under the age of 75 is expected to increase by almost 6.5%. The most disadvantaged families are four times more likely to suffer.

According to a study published on Monday 25 September in the journal BMJ, the number of premature deaths will increase by almost 6.5% due to the cost of living crisis in the United Kingdom, which is suffering from persistent inflation. This crisis “risks shortening life expectancy and significantly widening wealth and health gaps” Between the richest and the poorest in the UK, according to this study’s predictions. The death rate for those under 75 is expected to increase by nearly 6.5%. According to this research, the most disadvantaged families are four times more likely to be affected than the most advantaged families.

High Inflation in G7 Countries

Analysts are pointing the finger at inflation “Levels Not Seen Since the 1970s”. It was 6.7% year-on-year in August, down slightly from the previous month and the lowest since February 2022, but still the highest among G7 countries. “Poor households spent a larger share of their income on energy, so the price went up”We studied in the course.

The researchers assessed the impact of inflation on mortality rates in Scotland in 2022-23 by assessing different scenarios, with and without government measures to mitigate this cost-of-living crisis, including helping households face energy costs. Without any mitigation measures, researchers estimate that inflation could increase premature deaths by 5% in the least deprived areas and 23% in the most deprived areas. Due to government measures, inflation leads to an increase in premature deaths of 2% and 8% respectively.

“Economics Affects People’s Health”

The researchers worked in Scotland, but are promising “Similar effects are possible” Like them all over England “Modeling the Impact of Actions Taken by the British Government”. “Our analysis helps demonstrate that economics has an impact on people’s health”The researchers conclude. “Since 2012, economic conditions in the UK have led to falling life expectancy and widening health inequalities.”

A growing body of research is showing the magnitude of the effects of this crisis. Britain risks suffering its worst fall in living standards in years, according to a study by the Resolve Foundation think tank published in early September. “at least the 50s”. In June, a study from the University of Sussex showed that appetites have changed “New Nature” For millions of Britons.

