According to Moscow, the commander of the Russian fleet in the Black Sea, who was given death in Kiev, was in a meeting

On Tuesday, September 26, the Russian Defense Ministry released a picture showing Black Sea Fleet commander Viktor Sokolov participating in a video conference, despite Ukraine’s claims that he was killed. In the photo, the officer appears on a large screen with other senior military officials at a meeting chaired by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. The official’s unnamed statement said the meeting took place on Tuesday. Follow our live stream.

American Abrams tanks delivered to Kyiv “burning”. That’s what the Kremlin promised on Tuesday, confirming their presence on the battlefield “doesn’t change the balance of power” between Russian and Ukrainian forces. “Abrams Tanks Are Serious Weapons”Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. “They too shall burn”But he reassured reporters, echoing Russian President Vladimir Putin’s warning last January when he delivered the first Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

Ukraine says it attacked 38 Russian drones. The attack took place during the night from Monday to Tuesday. The Odessa region (south), especially the port of Ismail, was one of the positions hit. As the drone strikes between Moscow and Kiev become more frequent, the Ukrainian Air Force in its daily report published on Telegram said that the Ukrainian defense destroyed 26 of these Iranian-made devices.

kyiv targets Crimea The missile attack was aimed at Crimea, the head of the Ukrainian peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014, officials said Monday evening. Russian air defenses said the missile was shot down. The Russian Defense Ministry said its anti-aircraft defenses neutralized seven Ukrainian drones over the Russian region of Belgorod, which borders Ukraine.