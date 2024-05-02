Iran says it imposed economic sanctions on the US and the UK in support of Israel

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during a meeting with teachers in Tehran on May 1, 2024. Via WANA/REUTERS

Iran announced, Thursday, May 2, at A statement Its Foreign Ministry imposed sanctions targeting several American and British individuals and companies in Israel’s war against the Palestinian Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Israel’s adversary, the Islamic Republic, said the sanctions targeted seven Americans, including Special Operations Command chief Gen. Brian Fenton and Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, a former U.S. Navy chief in the Middle East.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry has clarified that this includes economic sanctions Freezing accounts and transactions in Iranian financial and banking systems, freezing assets under the jurisdiction of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and prohibiting the issuance of visas and entry into Iranian territory.. However, the impact of these actions on individuals or entities, as well as potential assets or transactions with Iran, remains uncertain.

British officials and institutions targeted include Defense Minister Grand Shoppes and the British Royal Navy in the Red Sea. Sanctions were also announced against US (such as Lockheed Martin and Chevron) and UK (such as Elbit Systems, Parker Meggitt and Rafael UK) companies.

Tensions have risen between Israel and Iran and its ally Lebanon’s Hezbollah on the one hand since the fighting in the Gaza Strip began on October 7 following an unprecedented attack by the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas on Israeli soil. On the other hand.

On April 13, Iran attacked Israel with 350 drones and missiles, most of which were intercepted with the help of the United States and other countries. Iran claims it was involved “defense” 1 following a deadly attack attributed to Israel that destroyed its embassy in DamascusR April. A few days later, another attack, blamed on Israel, hit central Iran but was limited in terms of damage.

