In the Donald Trump trial, sex, journalism and politics

Donald Trump arrives for his arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court on April 25, 2024 in New York. Jeana Moon / AB

Again, Donald Trump took his time before entering the courtroom. The hallway of a Manhattan courthouse was the scene of his moment. On the sidelines of his hearing in New York on Thursday, April 25, he went on a diatribe before the cameras, summarizing the latest U.S. growth statistics, pro-Palestinian rallies in some campuses, his own election campaign and debates. Supreme Court. Just after 9:30 a.m., Magistrate Juan Mercon welcomed him from his perch. “Hello, Mr. Trump. »

The former president attended David Becker's hearing in silence. On April 23, the latter began detailing the toxic relationship between the powerful tabloid National Inquisitor, Under his leadership, and Donald Trump, then presidential candidate, in 2015-2016. Both have known each other for a long time. “I feel like Donald Trump is my mentor. He has helped me throughout my career.”David Becker came to mind.

According to the lawsuit, a de facto partnership was established in the summer of 2015. American Media Inc. (AMI) Group's former CEO, who benefits from immunity in exchange for his cooperation, described the terms in a meeting at Trump Tower with Donald Trump and the candidate's lawyer, Michael Cohen. David Becker made sure there was “Eyes and Ears” of entrepreneurs and reacting to any rumor “About Women Who Sell Stories” About her. In short, it's about buying exclusivity in potentially damaging scoops and then suppressing them.

Also Read | The article is reserved for our subscribers Investigating Donald Trump: How a New York Tabloid Served His 2016 Presidential Campaign Add to your selections See also Volodymyr Zelensky was invited to the NATO summit in July

“She doesn't want to be the next Monica Lewinsky.”

Such was the case with Karen McDougal in early 2016, her reference at the start of Thursday's hearing. Former magazine model playboyShe had a long affair with Donald Trump in 2006. 'She said she didn't want to be the next Monica Lewinsky'has David Becker said about the former White House intern who had sex with Bill Clinton. Understand: The model had other interests besides giving herself to the press. Becker says he has spoken with Donald Trump about this potential testimony. “Karen is a good girl.”Candidate will mention. “I think you should buy the story and take it off the market,” David Becker recommended him.

Negotiations began with Karen McDougall on exclusive pricing. The final amount is $150,000. Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's lawyer, suggested paying the journalist. “Don't worry, He would have told her. IAM your friend. The boss will take care. » David Becker wanted to be cautious. He recalls a similar deal for good'Arnold Schwarzenegger, the actor is again considering a run for governor of California. More than thirty women ended up asking AMI to tell the story of their relationship with the fitness star. Sex, journalism and politics: a profitable combination, but dangerous if mishandled.

In this article you should study 44.25%. The rest is reserved for subscribers.