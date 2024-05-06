In Brazil, natural disasters associated with global warming are increasing

Residents of El Dorado do Sul, in the state of Rio Grande do Sul (Brazil), wait for help on May 3, 2024. Anselmo Cunha / AFP

Brazil is emerging as one of the countries most affected by climate change-related natural disasters in the world. After heat waves in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo and a historic drought in the Amazon, the south of the country is now in the grip of unprecedented floods that have already claimed the lives of 78 people, according to figures released on Sunday in May. 5 pm by local authorities.

Heavy rain fell in Rio Grande do Sul state, the most fertile state in the confederation of about 11 million people, which borders Argentina and Uruguay. Gauchos, the nickname of its inhabitants. Two-thirds of the region’s cities are inundated; 15,000 people saw their homes completely destroyed, and 80,000 had to be urgently rescued by authorities; Another 421,000 buildings were left without power.

The images of the city of Porto Alegre are particularly impressive. The former capital of the World Community Forum, its historic center has been submerged by the muddy waters of the Quiba River, rising 5.3 meters above its normal level. Some residents were forced to move using makeshift rafts. Things like the international airport, the municipal market or the stadiums of proud football clubs Grêmio and Inter were flooded and closed indefinitely by the authorities.

Wearing an orange first aid coat, the governor Gaucho Eduardo Leite called for an immediate general mobilization “Bad Weather Catastrophe” of the history of its region, compared to a “War Situation”, and calling for a “Marshall Plan” for the Rio Grande do Sul. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who visited the site on Sunday, heard the call with thirteen of his ministers and representatives and presidents of the Senate.

An influx of nationalism and donations

The central government will provide all assistance to repair the damages caused by the rains, Lula announced on May 3. In total, 3,000 soldiers, firefighters and rescue workers were helping the victims and searching for the missing, with 101 still remaining on Sunday evening. Authorities are questioning whether to clear traffic lanes to allow the arrival of emergency services. In the Rio Grande do Sul, sixty-one roads have been partially or completely blocked by flooding.

