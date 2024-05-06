May 6, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

In Brazil, natural disasters associated with global warming are increasing

In Brazil, natural disasters associated with global warming are increasing

Rusty Knowles May 6, 2024 2 min read

Brazil is emerging as one of the countries most affected by climate change-related natural disasters in the world. After heat waves in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo and a historic drought in the Amazon, the south of the country is now in the grip of unprecedented floods that have already claimed the lives of 78 people, according to figures released on Sunday in May. 5 pm by local authorities.

Heavy rain fell in Rio Grande do Sul state, the most fertile state in the confederation of about 11 million people, which borders Argentina and Uruguay. Gauchos, the nickname of its inhabitants. Two-thirds of the region’s cities are inundated; 15,000 people saw their homes completely destroyed, and 80,000 had to be urgently rescued by authorities; Another 421,000 buildings were left without power.

The images of the city of Porto Alegre are particularly impressive. The former capital of the World Community Forum, its historic center has been submerged by the muddy waters of the Quiba River, rising 5.3 meters above its normal level. Some residents were forced to move using makeshift rafts. Things like the international airport, the municipal market or the stadiums of proud football clubs Grêmio and Inter were flooded and closed indefinitely by the authorities.

Wearing an orange first aid coat, the governor Gaucho Eduardo Leite called for an immediate general mobilization “Bad Weather Catastrophe” of the history of its region, compared to a “War Situation”, and calling for a “Marshall Plan” for the Rio Grande do Sul. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who visited the site on Sunday, heard the call with thirteen of his ministers and representatives and presidents of the Senate.

See also  Jailed activist Alaa Abdel Fattah's hunger strike enters COP27 debates

An influx of nationalism and donations

The central government will provide all assistance to repair the damages caused by the rains, Lula announced on May 3. In total, 3,000 soldiers, firefighters and rescue workers were helping the victims and searching for the missing, with 101 still remaining on Sunday evening. Authorities are questioning whether to clear traffic lanes to allow the arrival of emergency services. In the Rio Grande do Sul, sixty-one roads have been partially or completely blocked by flooding.

You should read 49.8% of this article. The rest is reserved for subscribers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

“Immediate” wave of Russian attacks and sabotage in Europe

May 5, 2024 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

The Hamas leader has accused Israel of sabotaging mediation efforts to end the Gaza war

May 5, 2024 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Why France and Europe are warming faster than average

May 5, 2024 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

2 min read

Kim Kardashian was booed relentlessly for Tom Brady’s Netflix Roast

May 6, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

The orbiting solar module captures the Sun’s delicate corona in stunning detail [Video]

May 6, 2024 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

JJ Watt is ready to play for the Texans in 2024

May 6, 2024 Joy Love
3 min read

PlayStation The course for Helldivers 2 mirrors the PSN account requirements

May 6, 2024 Len Houle