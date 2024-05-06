Israel bombed two neighborhoods in Rafah, ensuring Palestinian civilian safety

In the morning, the Israeli army invited Gazans in East Rafah to join “Humanitarian Zones”, Palestine Civil Defense Gaza confirmed to AFP on Monday, May 6, that Jewish state forces had intensified bombardment of two neighborhoods in the city. Israeli aerial and artillery bombardment, “It has been going on since last night and has been intensifying since this morning”, Ahmad Redwan, a spokesman, said two of the targeted neighborhoods, al-Shuqa and al-Salam, were among those the Israeli army had asked residents to evacuate. Follow our live stream.

An “unacceptable” attack on the EU. The EU’s head of diplomacy, Joseph Borrell, judges “unacceptable” An evacuation order issued by Israel to residents of the eastern city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip. This eviction order “Means the worst: more war and famine”He reacted. Israel must abandon ground attacks At Rafa, Joseph Borrell emphasized In a message published on X. France, for its part, recalled it on Monday “Resolute Resistance” Foreign Ministry urges Israeli attack on Rafah “The forced displacement of civilians is a war crime under international law.”

Israel vacates East Rafah. It is an operation “to a limited extent”, According to Tel Aviv. The Israeli army on Monday called on the Gazans, east of the city of Rafah, against which Israel has been hammering out its intention to launch a major military offensive for months. “Humanitarian Zones”. According to the Israeli military, the move is worrying “About 100,000 people”. About 1.2 million people, the majority driven there by the fighting, are concentrated in Rafah, the UN underlines.

Hamas wants talks to continue. After a round of negotiations ended without progress, TheHamas has expressed willingness to negotiate a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. “After the last round of talks in Cairo, the leadership of the movement is holding consultations internally and with other groups” Palestinians, Abdel Latif al-Qano, spokesman for the Palestinian Islamic Movement, told AFP on Monday, May 6. “We will continue negotiations in a positive and transparent manner to reach an agreement on an indefinite ceasefire (…).”

Deadlocked negotiations. Despite the lack of progress, talks on a proposed ceasefire in the Gaza Strip on the release of hostages should continue in principle on Monday. The Israeli Prime Minister reaffirmed that the Jewish state cannot “accept” The demands of the Islamist movement Hamas call for a firm ceasefire in the Palestinian territories before any deal. In today’s edition, Egyptian media Al-Qahira NewsClose to intelligence, Hamas’ armed wing confirmed on Sunday that it carried out a bomb attack around the Kerem Shalom crossing in Israel. “Stalemate in Negotiations”. Four Israeli soldiers were killed and a dozen wounded.

Al Jazeera shut down in Israel. The Israeli prime minister ordered the closure of the Qatari channel, which has been covering only journalists in the Gaza Strip since the start of the conflict. The channel was blamed by the Israeli communications minister of “Threat to Security” from the country. In response, Al Jazeera took this decision “crime”.