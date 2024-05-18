LIVE – War in Ukraine: Russia accuses Kiev of French-guided bombs

In an exclusive interview with AFP, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he expects a wider Russian offensive to the north and east, aimed at capturing Kharkiv. “They have started their operation, which may have many waves, this is their first wave,” said Mr. Zelensky promised on Friday.

Yet despite Russian advances in the Kharkiv region in recent days, he assured his forces that the situation was better than when Kremlin troops were surprised to cross the border a week ago.

“We want the war to end with a peace for us, and the West wants the war to end as quickly as possible,” he said. Additionally, deploying new supplies of Western weapons could take months, during which there is a risk of Russian “advances” in some areas, Mr. Zelensky said. But, “(the fight in Ukraine) no one is going to give up. I am sure that no matter what difficulties are faced, no matter what progress is made, there will still be no global progress,” the head of state said.