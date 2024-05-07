The Israeli army is carrying out intensive attacks on Rafah

The Gaza Strip has been shelled again. The Israeli army carried out heavy bombing on Tuesday May 7 in Rafah, south of Gaza. “Pressure” On Hamas, it tried to influence a cease-fire agreement just hours before new talks in Cairo. The Civil Defense Unit in the Gaza Strip said “Many Deaths” At night and the Kuwait Hospital located in Rafah noted “11 dead” And “Dozens injured”. Witnesses and Palestinian security sources described airstrikes and widespread artillery fire across the Palestinian territories. Follow our live stream.

Hamas accepted the ceasefire plan. After the Israeli army began an evacuation operation from Rafah on Monday, Hamas notified Egypt and Qatar. “Approved their proposal for a cease-fire agreement” with Israel. But this proposition “Far from Israeli demands”, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office responded. However, Israel will send a delegation to Egypt to try to reach an agreement “On terms acceptable to Israel.”

The families of the hostages are demanding a deal. “Hamas’ announcement to pave way for return of 132 hostages held by Hamas for more than seven months”The Families Forum, an Israeli association of relatives of the hostages, established the day after October 7 announced in a press release. “The time has come for all parties involved to fulfill their commitment and turn this offer into an agreement for the return of all hostages.” We add.

Israel arranges Rafa’s eviction. Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to launch an assault on the city regardless of the outcome of the talks. The Israeli military said it was necessary “Destroy the last four battalions” Hamas in the Gaza Strip. From this perspective, she began “Limited Scale Action for Temporary Evacuation of Residents of East Rafah”In assessment “About 100,000” Number of people affected.