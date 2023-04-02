April 2, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

War in Ukraine: A new French volunteer dies at the front, the eighth since the start of the conflict

Rusty Knowles April 2, 2023 1 min read

Many Frenchmen went to fight in Ukraine, where an international brigade under his command unites foreign fighters.

A French volunteer was killed in Ukraine last weekSaid this Saturday the world. “A certain T Died a week ago”, confirmed daily. Information immediately confirmed by the Ministry of External Affairs. “We have learned the sad news of this death. We express our condolences to the family who are in touch with the relevant departments of the Ministry (…)”.

Eight Frenchmen would have died in Ukraine

On March 24, the ministry confirmed that it was already almost dead BagmouthAt the center of clashes between Russian forces and the Ukrainian military is stretcher-bearer Kevin D., who left for Ukraine a year ago.

read more:
War in Ukraine – UN Russia accepts the presidency of the Security Council, a “shame” for Kiev: “It is a symbolic blow to the system of international relations”

Many Frenchmen went to fight in Ukraine, where an international brigade under his command unites foreign fighters. Their numbers are not officially known. the world Confirm that Eight of them have already been killed.

War #Ukraine : “Few Successes and Tens of Thousands of Victims”, Russian Winter Offensive “Fails” https://t.co/VshHFlpFuv via @independent

— The Independent (@independent) April 1, 2023

See also  Video. A sunfish weighing more than 1,000 kilograms was caught off the coast of Morocco

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

A new French volunteer was killed

April 2, 2023 Rusty Knowles
1 min read

After a tragic accident in Monaco that left three people dead, the Louis-II tunnel has reopened to traffic.

April 1, 2023 Rusty Knowles
3 min read

In Israel, “Secular State” Takes to the Streets Against Binyamin Netanyahu’s Coalition

April 1, 2023 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

2 min read

Logan Paul enters the match against Seth Rollins on zipline

April 2, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Huge oceans have been discovered under the Earth’s crust that contain more water than those on the surface

April 2, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

UConn defeats Miami to advance to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship title game

April 2, 2023 Joy Love
3 min read

How to get 120 Wishes during this patch

April 2, 2023 Len Houle