May 6, 2024

“Immediate” wave of Russian attacks and sabotage in Europe

May 5, 2024

NATO has already warned of Russia’s malign actions on European soil.
Valery Sharifulin/AFP

A British newspaper reported that German intelligence had warned several countries, including France, of possible bomb attacks, fires and cyber attacks from Moscow. The Financial Times.

The danger of a Russian attack on European soil would be very significant. According to Financial TimesThe director of the German intelligence services, Thomas Haldenwang, is said to have briefed his French, Swedish and British counterparts. “Danger of Russian State-Initiated Sabotage Actions” Its “Increased significantly”.

This German officer would have insisted“recently” Several attacks in various European countries “Has high potential for human and material damage”Bombings, arson or cyber attacks demonstrate direct involvement in conflict with the West.

An operation has already started

Citing the fire at a warehouse in the United Kingdom containing cargo destined for Ukraine, the British daily underscored that a wider destabilization operation may have already begun. In Germany, two men were arrested on suspicion of planning acts of sabotage on behalf of Russia, specifically against a US military base.

NATO has already sounded the alarm “Harmful Activities” It called for greater awareness of Russia and potential Russian destabilization activities on European soil, both small and large.

Russia has already launched false propaganda in France. One of them, through digital interception maneuvers, produced false anti-Ukraine articles that were published by major French daily newspapers.

