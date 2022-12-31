“The West is cynically using Ukraine and its people to weaken and divide Russia.”

The “Moral and Historical Correct” There is “on the side” Of Russia, the Russian President delivered his New Year’s greetings on Saturday, December 31, in full attack In Ukraine.

Last year was rich “Really decisive and important events” WHO “Lay the foundations (…) Our true freedom.Vladimir Putin continued, speaking to soldiers who fought in Ukraine and whom he now decorated. “This is what we are fighting for today, protecting our people in our own historical territories, in Russia’s new constituent entities.”he added.

“We will go ahead and win”

The head of state has also condemned “True War of Obstacles” led by the Western powers. “Those who started it anticipated the total destruction of our industry, finances and transportation. It won’t happen”He welcomed and blamed the Americans and Europeans“Cynically using Ukraine and its people to weaken and divide Russia”.

“The West is lying about peace and preparing for aggression. And, today, he’s not ashamed to admit it in broad daylight. (…) Let us all unite and overcome all difficulties and protect the pride and freedom of our country. For the good of our families and for the good of Russia, we will go forward and win.”He finished.

Ukraine was the target of new Russian bombings on Saturday, December 31, just hours before the New Year. These targeted attacks killed at least one person in Kyiv and injured around 20 people across the country.

The Russian military has gradually increased the speed of its bombing raids After the Ukrainian counteroffensive in SeptemberThis led to the retreat of Russian troops in several strategic regions.

By the time his “special operation” in Ukraine was launched on February 24, Vladimir Putin had hoped to succeed in claiming control of Ukrainian territory at the end of the blitzkrieg, but the Russian military faced several obstacles on the ground. The Ukrainian military was supported by Western military aid.

