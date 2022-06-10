June 10, 2022

According to a parliamentary inquiry, “Donald Trump was at the center of this conspiracy.”

Rusty Knowles June 10, 2022 4 min read

The Capitol was attacked “The pinnacle of a conspiracy attempt”Presenting his first conclusions on Donald Trump’s role in the January 6, 2021 attacks on Thursday, June 9, Benny Thompson, chairman of the parliamentary inquiry into the attack on Capitol, said: Attacks on Congress by supporters of US democracy Donald Trump continue “In danger”Warned Mississippi’s elected Democrats.

That day, protesters besieged the headquarters of the US Congress “Promotion” Former President, Penny Thompson promised. “Our democracy is still in danger. Conspiracy to oppose the will of the people is not over yet ”, Said the selectman. After nearly a year of investigation, it was called the Commission “January 6” Reveals the chaos of this day “The result of a concerted campaign to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential election and prevent the transfer of power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden.”.

Donald Trump’s role in the magnifying glass

For nearly a year, elected officials, including seven Democrats and two Republicans, have listened to more than 1,000 witnesses, including the former president’s two children, and highlighted Donald Trump’s actions with 140,000 documents. After this event that shook American democracy. To change the course of the 2020 presidential election, the former president and his entourage presented a series of text messages, draft orders and tweets, lawyers and witnesses in support of the former president until Hurricane Capital struck in January. 6, 2021. “President Trump called the meeting, convened the meeting and loaded the fuse for this attack.”Liz Cheney, one of the elected Republicans, insisted on sitting on the commission.

The nine members of the commission presented testimony or public comments from key figures in the Trump administration, including former president’s daughter Ivanka Trump, her husband, Jared Kushner, former vice president Mike Pence and former federal justice minister William Barr. In his testimony shown in the video, William Barr described “Necessary” The election fraud allegations made by Donald Trump and convinced the daughter of a former White House tenant. “I respect the Attorney General Bar. So I accepted what he was saying.Ivanka Trump said in testimony aired during the trial.

Benny Thompson, chairman of the Parliamentary Inquiry, presents his findings. June 9, 2022.

Penny Thompson regular: “Donald Trump was at the center of this conspiracy.”. Among the best witnesses of this first trial: Capitol Police Officer Carolyn Edwards: “First member of law enforcement injured by rioters” On Jan. 6, who provoked, moved, a ” War Zone “.

Many Americans will find ” For the first time “ President Joe Biden said on Thursday, June 9, what really happened on January 6th. The commission’s revelations continue to be broadcast live on several news channels, but are ignored by more conservative media outlets such as Fox News, a new example of the deep political wrongs that have divided the United States since the attack.

Commission of Inquiry initiated by the Republicans

One and a half years after the attack on the Capitol, millions of Donald Trump supporters firmly believe that the 2020 election was marred by fraud. And this, despite the rather great evidence. The main interested party, Donald Trump, praised this day once again on Thursday, promising that it was an attack on the Capitol. “Greatest Movement in History to Make America Great Again”. Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online.

But a majority of Republicans reject its work, with Kevin McCarthy, the Conservative leader in the House of Representatives, denouncing the commission. “Most Political and Less Legal in American History”. His party did worse than expected from opinion polls, which saw them at gaining about a third of the seats in the by-elections in November.

World with AFP

