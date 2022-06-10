War in Ukraine: Is cholera already spreading in Mariupol?

After identifying several suspected cases, the Russians isolated the city of Mariupol.

During the port city Like Mariupol Is below Russian control For several weeks now, the living conditions of the people have continued to deteriorate. Fighting led to an everyday life, where‘Drinking water Has become a rare object.

But this chaotic environment can have dire consequences. The Lack of water And worries health officials that health will come back Cholera.

For a few days, Suspicious cases The British Secretary of Defense says they have already been identified.

(3/5) There may be a severe shortage of drugs in Kerson, while Mariupol is at risk of a major cholera outbreak. Isolated cases of cholera have been reported since May. -Minister of Defense ?? (EfDefenceHQ) June 10, 2022

Cholera, is it dangerous?

Cholera is a Digestive infection Severe, manifested by symptoms such as diarrhea, vomiting and nausea.

She may be Deadly, Especially when it is not supported. Around the world, almost 100,000 people Die of cholera every year.

The disease is caught by interruptionWater OrContaminated food. So the Mariupol mess creates the breeding ground for cholera.

Difficult situations

Currently there is difficulty in getting drinking water Like Mariupol. Residents can only dispose of it 2 daysThat’s what they have to do Tail For many long hours, reports Washington Post.

Otherwise, Mariupol Mayor Explained “Of Bodies rot Under the rubble of hundreds of tall buildings. And that Really poisons the air“.

At this time, if a cholera epidemic is still suspected, the Ukrainian Minister of Health agreed: “All prerequisites already exist”.

The cholera epidemic cannot be dealt with by the city

The sign of Suspicious cases Mariupol suggests an explosion Cholera Is nearby, already exists.

The city of ‘drowning in garbage and sewage’ is on the verge of cholera. \ ud83d \ udd34 Deputy Mayor Sergei Orlov said the summer was accelerating the decay of ‘thousands of corpses’, while Mariupol residents had no way out of the Russian-controlled city. https://t.co/JJRg0WDYsp I newspaper (theipaper) June 7, 2022

However, the port city and its Health services Couldn’t deal with it. Lack DrugsBut more Medical material Further complicating the health condition.

As Refers to TF1The Russia Already put under Mariupol Isolation.